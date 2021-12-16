Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have been drawn in the same section as Republic of Ireland, top seeds Ukraine and Armenia in next year's Nation League Group B.

Steve Clarke's side, who were seeded second in the second-tier groups, also host Ukraine in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final in March.

Oleksandr Petrakov's side are ranked 13 places above Scotland in 25th spot.

Stephen Kenny's Republic lie 47th in the rankings, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Armenians down in 92nd.

Each team will play four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The winner of Scotland's group will be promoted to the Group A of top sides, with the bottom team relegated to Group C.

Ukraine will provide formidable opposition both in the Qatar qualifier and the Nations League to come having gone through their World Cup qualifying group unbeaten, drawing home and away with section winners France.

The Republic, with former Dunfermline Athletic manager Kenny in charge, suffered a disappointing World Cup campaign, failing to win a single home match, losing in Dublin to Luxembourg and drawing with bottom-side Azerbaijan.

However, only two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals denied them victory in Lisbon against Portugal.

While Armenia finished fourth in their group behind Germany, North Macedonia and Romania, they took four points from six against an Iceland side currently in the Nations League's top tier and defeated Romania.

More to follow.