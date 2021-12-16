Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United, who visit Rangers on Saturday, face an anxious wait to discover whether they are the first club affected by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron after at least two first-team players tested positive. (Record) external-link

Borna Barisic came off near the end of Rangers' 2-0 win against St Johnstone because he felt unwell, not injured, says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Sun) external-link

"It felt as if we were playing until they scored," says Ross County manager Malky Mackay after a goal deep into added time secured Celtic a 2-1 win in Dingwall on Wednesday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

"Some of the scenes we are seeing on the pitch, fans on, this is totally unacceptable," said former Motherwell captain Stephen Craigan after spectators entered the pitch in the wake of Celtic's winner. (Record) external-link

Shaun Maloney will be the new Hibernian boss, taking charge after Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic. (Sun) external-link

David Gray, who will continue as interim Hibs boss at Hampden, admits to having sleepless nights before the showpiece with Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle believes he "could learn a lot" from prospective new manager Maloney.(Record) external-link

Boyle will be eager to take a penalty in the final, should Hibs be awarded one, despite his recent miss from the spot in Jack Ross' last match in charge against Livingston. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone attacker Eetu Vertainen was withdrawn at half-time at Ibrox after manager Callum Davidson felt he was culpable for the build-up to Rangers' opener. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Saints forward Chris Kane has to isolate for 10 days as a result of the latest Covid-19 guidelines. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is attracting interest from across Europe, says chairman Dave Cormack. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Cormack believes Ramsay is in the "elite" of European right-backs. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link