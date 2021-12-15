Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United's training base in St Andrews was closed down when the positive case was identified

Dundee United have shut down their base in St Andrews after a Covid scare.

The Scottish Premiership club have identified positive lateral flow tests and are now putting all players and staff through PCR testing.

The results are expected on Thursday but the club do not believe their top-flight game with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday is in any doubt at this stage.

If a team has 13 players, including a goalkeeper, over the age of 18, they are obliged to fulfil the fixture.

United currently sit fourth in the division, but have lost three in a row.