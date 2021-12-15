Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City were scheduled to host Manchester City at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton

Leicester City's home game against Manchester City in the Women's Continental League Cup on Wednesday has been postponed because of Covid-19.

The Foxes said a number of coronavirus cases in the City squad was the reason behind the decision.

A Leicester statement apologised for "the inconvenience and disruption caused by the postponement".

They added that they wished "everyone affected by the outbreak at Manchester City a speedy recovery".

The game will be rearranged and tickets bought for the original game will be valid for the new date.