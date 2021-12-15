Last updated on .From the section Championship

Reading are one place and two points above the Championship relegation zone, having had six points docked for breaking the EFL's profit and sustainability rules

Reading's Championship game with Luton on Saturday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Royals' camp.

The Berkshire club say a "significant number" of their first-team and Under-23 squads have tested positive and they are unable to field a team.

The match had been due to have special celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the club.

The celebrations have been postponed until Saturday, 12 February when Reading host Coventry City.

"We apologise unreservedly for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes to both home and away supporters, who were understandably looking forward to attending this fixture," a club statement read.

"However, the health, safety and welfare of our players, coaching team and club staff remains of paramount importance and our primary concern now is to ensure the swift and full recovery of those affected."

It is the second of Saturday's Championship fixtures to be postponed because of Covid-19 cases, with QPR's game with Swansea City also being called off.

Manchester United were forced to postpone their Premier League trip to Brentford on Tuesday after an outbreak at their training ground, while Tottenham were unable to play their Europa Conference League game with Rennes and their Premier League game with Brighton for the same reason.

It comes as coronavirus cases have begun to rise, with the Omicron variant becoming more prevalent in the UK.