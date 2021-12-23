Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Could Ben Brereton Diaz be heading to Leeds, Dele Alli to Newcastle or Anthony Martial to Atletico Madrid?

There is only one team people will have their eyes on in this transfer window and that is Newcastle.

Following their new-found wealth, the Magpies have dominated the gossip pages and been linked with a host of new signings, so how much cash will manager Eddie Howe splash?

With other clubs also looking to add to their squads, BBC Sport takes a look at players who could move with the January transfer window about to open.

Premier League

ANTHONY MARTIAL (26, forward, Man Utd)

Linked with: external-link Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Newcastle, Arsenal

France international Martial wants to leave Old Trafford, according to his agent, having started just two Premier League games this season.

The former Monaco player endured a difficult time last term too, netting just seven times in all competitions, but potential suitors will be lining up to secure his services.

DELE ALLI (25, midfielder, Tottenham)

Linked with: external-link Newcastle

Much like under Jose Mourinho, Alli has seen opportunities for game time limited under Antonio Conte and the Englishman has started just seven league games so far this season.

This time last year, Alli was being linked with a move to French powerhouse Paris St-Germain, but it seems like he may have to make a move to the lower end of the Premier League to revive his dwindling career.

NATHANIEL PHILLIPS (24, defender, Liverpool)

Linked with: external-link West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham have injury issues in central defence and need to bring in cover, with Phillips - nicknamed the 'Bolton Baresi' - top of the list.

The Liverpool defender broke through last season to aid the Reds in their own defensive crisis and wants first-team football, but is fifth choice at Anfield.

ANTONIO RUDIGER (28, defender, Chelsea)

Linked with: external-link Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Man Utd

Tough-tackling centre-half Rudiger's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season and it looks increasing likely he will leave Stamford Bridge.

But clubs may look for a cut-price deal in January to bolster their defence with La Liga leaders Real Madrid reportedly already holding talks with the Germany international.

PONTUS JANSSON (30, defender, Brentford)

Linked with: external-link Leicester, Everton, Newcastle

Brentford captain Jansson has been in superb form in his side's maiden Premier League campaign but is another whose contract runs out next summer.

The Sweden defender will still command a significant fee were he to leave in January, having started all 16 Premier League games so far.

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES (24, midfielder, Arsenal)

Linked with: external-link Everton, Newcastle

Maitland-Niles is said to be "irritated" with his bit-part role at Arsenal and the Gunners could be under pressure to sell the England international in January.

After rejecting an approach from Everton last summer, the utility player was told by manager Mikel Arteta he would feature regularly, but has made just two league starts in this campaign.

MOHAMED ELYOUNOUSSI (27, winger, Southampton)

Linked with: external-link Arsenal, Leicester

Norway international Elyounoussi returned to Southampton after a two-year loan spell at Celtic and has been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season.

The winger has scored seven times for club and country in this campaign and is attracting attention from Saints' fellow Premier League clubs.

MAX AARONS (21, defender, Norwich)

Linked with: external-link Tottenham, Everton, Roma

Aarons was on the radar of German giants Bayern Munich, but the full-back remained with Norwich following their relegation and subsequent promotion back into the top flight.

The former England youth international continues to impress at Carrow Road with Roma boss Jose Mourinho rumoured to be interested in his signature.

EFL

BEN BRERETON DIAZ (22, striker, Blackburn)

Linked with: external-link Leeds United, Brighton

Chile international Brereton Diaz has been in sensational goalscoring form this season as Blackburn have mounted a surprise bid for a return to the Premier League. It seems only a matter of time before the former Nottingham Forest man is a top-flight player.

His contract is up in the summer, although the club do hold a one-year option, so he could be available at a good price. Injury-hit Leeds, led by former Chile boss Marcelo Bielsa, are rumoured to be interested and a decent-sized bid would test Rovers' resolve.

TYRESE CAMPBELL (21, forward, Stoke City)

Linked with: external-link Newcastle

Campbell, son of former Arsenal, Everton and West Brom striker Kevin, was just finding form when a serious knee injury left him sidelined for 10 months in December 2020.

He returned to action in October and it's rumoured Newcastle are keen to bring him in. With their Premier League future uncertain, a player of Campbell's profile could prove astute business.

SAM JOHNSTONE (28, goalkeeper, West Brom)

Linked with: external-link Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham

It seems pretty clear Johnstone, whose contract is up at the end of June, will not be extending his stay at The Hawthorns past this summer.

Despite the fact they will lose him for nothing, the Baggies will do what they can to try to keep the England international until the end of the campaign as they fight for an immediate return to the Premier League. Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are all rumoured to be interested but, with the World Cup less than 12 months away, Johnstone will want to go somewhere he will get regular game time.

ROB DICKIE (25, defender, QPR)

Linked with: external-link Newcastle and West Ham

Former Oxford man Dickie has enjoyed a great start to the season with Championship play-off hopefuls QPR. West Ham have a number of long-term injuries defensively and Dickie, who cost the R's £3m in the summer of 2020, could be a perfect option to provide cover.

He has also been linked with a move to lowly Newcastle and the Magpies would certainly benefit from his ability in both boxes. The centre-back scored in the first three matches of this campaign.

Scotland

JOE ARIBO (25, midfielder, Rangers)

Linked with: external-link Crystal Palace, Brentford, Watford

Rangers star Aribo has played over 100 games since joining from Charlton in 2019 and lifted the Scottish Premiership last season.

The versatile Nigeria international recently scored a stunning goal against Livingston and, with his contract expiring in 2023, Rangers may look to cash in during the transfer window.

JAMIE WALKER (28, midfielder, Hearts)

Linked with: external-link St Johnstone, Livingston

Attacking midfielder Walker is in his second spell at Tynecastle but his stay looks to be coming to an end having featured sparingly for Robbie Neilson's side.

Scottish Premiership strugglers St Johnstone and Livingston have both been linked with a move for the former Wigan player.

Across Europe

KIERAN TRIPPIER (31, full-back, Atletico Madrid)

Linked with: external-link Newcastle

Among the long list of names linked with Newcastle, England international full-back Trippier is Howe's number one transfer target for January.

The former Burnley and Tottenham defender has a £34m release clause in his contract and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

FRENKIE DE JONG (24, midfielder, Barcelona)

Linked with: external-link Man Utd, PSG

Barcelona's torrid campaign saw them lose superstar Lionel Messi to PSG on a free in the summer, manager Ronald Koeman sacked and replaced by Xavi and exiting the Champions League at the group stage.

The club's financial crisis means Dutch international midfielder De Jong could be sacrificed though suitors will need to pay a hefty fee for a player that cost £65m two years ago.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC (21, striker, Fiorentina)

Linked with: external-link Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City

Young Serbian striker Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games.

Vlahovic's contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.

KACPER KOZLOWSKI (18, midfielder, Pogon Szczecin)

Linked with: external-link Liverpool, Brighton

Wonderkid Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship when coming on for Poland in the summer.

A two-way battle between Liverpool and Brighton looks likely to take place in January, for a player who is rated at £10m.

FABIEN CENTONZE (25, defender, Metz)

Linked with: external-link Everton

Centonze has been described as a right-back with "one of the best statistical profiles in France", possessing "an impressive record in attacking and defensive positions".

Everton are set to bring in Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back and considering an £8m move for Centonze to provide competition for club captain Seamus Coleman on the right-hand side.