Carlisle United's Brunton Park home has a total capacity of 17,949

Carlisle United have followed Lincoln City in capping their stadium capacity at 9,999, which is below the threshold for the government's 'Plan B' outdoor event Covid passport requirements.

Matches with 10,000 or more spectators require attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative test result. external-link

The clubs have also limited standing capacity below the 4,000 threshold.

United have also said face coverings will not be mandatory within the stadium bowl or in hospitality areas.

However, as per government guidelines, attendees aged 11 or over will be required to wear masks in general concourse areas, while advice has been given to wear them in other congested areas.

Lincoln said their decision was down to "available resources" and managing the cost and impact of implementing the review of passes on a match day.

"Following conversations with the authorities and the EFL we will be reducing our capacity to below 10,000 while the current restrictions apply," said Lincoln City's chief executive Liam Scully. external-link "Which ultimately means there is no requirement to implement these checks at present.

"We think this is a measured approach given our available resources. The industry is already experiencing significant shortages of event staff and the requirement to provide further staffing resources, which Covid passport checks undoubtedly would, will only increase this pressure.

Lincoln City have had three home attendances in excess of 9,000 this season

"From our perspective, adding the number of staff necessary to undertake checks and provide the necessary services is a logistical challenge which would add a significant cost to our matchday operations.

"Our number one priority is looking after each other - and we urge our fans to follow the regulations and play their part in helping mitigate the spread of the virus."

The government's guidance relates to attendance rather than capacity, although clubs can set their capacities to avoid the possibility of a one-off fixture triggering the need to implement the passport scheme.

Carlisle have issued a revised Covid-19 spectators' code of conduct, external-link which requires fans to submit name and address details as a purchasing ticketholder and also offers "no quibble refunds" to anyone who might not be able to attend because of the virus.

Lincoln, who are in League One, and Carlisle, in the division below them, both have average attendances below the 10,000 threshold, of 8,645 and 4,765 respectively.

The closest the Imps came to reaching that mark was with the visit of Ipswich, when 9,874 fans attended, while Carlisle's Cumbrian derby with Barrow drew their best crowd of the season with 7,470.

Ten of the 24 League One clubs have posted a gate higher than 10,000 this season, while in the fourth tier, only Bradford City have exceeded that ceiling.

Most clubs in the EFL have advised fans of the Covid-19 restrictions which now apply, and Tranmere vice-chairman Nicola Palios has responded accordingly.

"Please note there is currently no requirement for Covid passes for Tranmere Rovers matches," she tweeted.

"In the event that in future [we] have a game where expected attendance exceeds 10,000, we would take a decision at the time whether to limit ticket sales or introduce passes."