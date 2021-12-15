Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sportscene will show highlights of the three midweek Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday at 22:35 GMT on BBC One Scotland.

Rangers' home match with St Johnstone and Celtic's visit to Ross County on Wednesday will be showcased.

The best bits of Tuesday's meeting of Hibs and Dundee will also be shown.

Host Steven Thompson will be joined by his former Scotland team-mate James McFadden and Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster in the studio.

Both of Wednesday's games will be covered on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound (DAB/810MW) and the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be live video of Hearts v Hibernian in SWPL1 on the BBC Sport website and app.