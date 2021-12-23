History, legacy and Jurgen Klopp - Furness on a 'life-changing year'

In her latest column for BBC Sport, Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness reflects on Northern Ireland's history-making year, becoming the top goal scorer for her country, Euro 2022 and a surprise meeting with Jurgen Klopp.

It's hard to sum up 2021 but one thing is clear - it has been the best year of my life.

The past 12 months have been life-changing, both for myself and Northern Ireland. From qualifying for Euro 2022, having the experiences of playing at Wembley and Windsor Park before making more history against North Macedonia - on the pitch we have had a remarkable year.

Then, on a personal level, to become Northern Ireland's record goalscorer just makes me so proud.

To end the year by winning the BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year, and to have it presented to me by Jurgen Klopp, was an amazing feeling.

Legacy

Looking back to Northern Ireland's play-off win over Ukraine, where we made history by qualifying for Euro 2022, I would say those two games were lifechanging, not just for us as players but for everyone in Northern Ireland.

Success breeds success and everyone is on this journey with us now. I want women's football to be massive in the country and it is getting there.

If you look at the opportunities the play-off win has already created, like playing in massive stadiums and the full-time set-up that is going to happen. That could change the girls' lives.

If the girls go full-time and smash the Euros - how many doors might that open? That would have been unthinkable in the past and it will take the game to another level in Northern Ireland.

"I heard nine-year-old Shannon is a massive Northern Ireland fan and she lives and breathes football. When I heard she was my biggest fan I got in touch with Santa to thank her for all her support this year."

The turnaround over the past couple of years has been unbelievable. Since my debut in 2005, I remember playing in front of 10 or 20 people and we were giving away free tickets.

Now people are struggling to get tickets, which is gutting in once sense because you want everyone to have that opportunity to come and see us but it is great that we have that level of support.

Young kids are coming up to us now after games asking for shirts and boots. They are inspired to go out and play.

I noticed last week that a young girl had asked for my football boots from Santa on her Christmas list. Something like that is so touching. I've just sent them off to the North Pole and something like that shows how much we are changing the game.

Unity and togetherness

We have always been a talented bunch, but now we are flourishing and the whole squad have played a massive part in our journey. We will literally run through brick walls for each other.

When we qualified for the Euros I was in a daze for a good couple of weeks. I think it will only be when we get to England it will finally hit what we have achieved.

Playing at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the first time since its redevelopment before taking on England at Wembley were two nights I'll never forget. As a squad it is important that we got to experience those bigger stadiums ahead of next summer.

Even beating North Macedonia by nine and 11 goals, which was a record for this team, would have been unthinkable in the past. I've been on the other end of those scorelines. It's not nice, but no team has ever felt sorry for us.

"I always said I wanted to make a difference and leave a legecy"

To score more goals in a green shirt than any other players was another amazing feeling, especially in another big win over North Macedonia in front of a sold out crowd at Seaview.

To get that record for myself, my family after everything I've been through - I hope people see how much it means.

I've heard people say my celebrations are crazy, but that is just how much is means and I wear the green shirt with pride every single time.

I can't mention this year without thanking Kenny Shiels and his staff. I would have hung up my boots already if it wasn't for him and he cares for us, not just as players but as people.

A mess at meeting Jurgen

Winning Sports Personality still hasn't really sunk in. I know how much of a massive achievement it is and who has won it in the past.

It was complete shock. I was doing an interview, it was almost a casual thing, and I was told there was a surprise - I turned round and Jurgen Klopp was standing there.

I was like 'what on earth is going on?'. I'm not ashamed to say I was a bit emotional. I was a bit of a mess for 10 seconds.

He's just a lovely man and makes you smile. He's a bit like Santa and brings joy wherever he goes.

Sports Personality of the Year: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprises Rachel Furness

Fair play to him, he said we were having a fantastic season club wise and he had brushed up on Northern Ireland too. It shows how much of a decent man he is to take time out just before a game.

It is fantastic, but I would not even be considered without the team behind me.

I've worked all my career to qualify for a major championship, so to win an award like this epitomises everything I have been working so hard to achieve.

I always said I wanted to make a difference in the game and leave a legacy behind, and I hope winning the award will allow young girls and boys to think they want to be the next Sports Personality of the Year or qualify for a major championships.

It's time to reflect before going again

I'm looking forward to spending a few days with my family over Christmas and reflect on what has been a fantastic year.

The whole journey is what dreams are made of. We are hoping this is just the start with the next generation coming through. It just makes me want to achieve more things with Northern Ireland.

I think after this year I'll allow myself to have a nice Christmas dinner. Christmas was tough last year being split from certain parts of my family and this year I will make sure I cherish a special time.

I always go on a run on Christmas morning but I'll make sure it is a good one so I can enjoy the dinner.

"To end the year with more history at a sold-out Seaview was a moment I'll never forget"

It has been the best year of my life, without a doubt, and I hope it gets even better with what is to come. I just want this feeling over and over again.

Club wise, I hope I am coming out of a promotion winning season with Liverpool and to roll into the Euros with Northern Ireland will be an absolute dream. We aren't just going to make up the numbers and we are going to compete.

I'd love to get a goal at the Euros and I'd love to get a first win, but just walking out is going with this group of girls will be a fantastic feeling and a proud moment for everyone in the country.

Better times are coming for us, make no doubt about it.

Rachel Furness was speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Andy Gray.