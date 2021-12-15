Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

David Gray got his first win as interim Hibs boss in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Dundee

Scottish League Cup final: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 19 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

David Gray will be in charge of Hibernian against Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final as the Easter Road club continue to pursue Shaun Maloney.

First-team coach and former captain Gray, 33, has been in interim charge since Jack Ross was sacked last week.

Belgium assistant and former Scotland player Maloney is Hibs' preferred candidate and the 38-year-old is in discussions with the club.

No announcement is expected to take place until Thursday at the earliest.

However, the club's American owner Ron Gordon has returned to Scotland.

Hibs have drawn with St Mirren and beaten Dundee on Gray's watch.

Gray captained the club to their 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, scoring the late winner in the 3-2 victory, and made 177 appearances over a seven-year spell.

Hibernian last won the League Cup in 2007 and were beaten by St Johnstone in last season's Scottish Cup final.