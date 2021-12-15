Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

David Gray got his first win as interim Hibs boss in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Dundee

Scottish League Cup final: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 19 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

David Gray will lead Hibernian in Sunday's League Cup final against Celtic as talks continue with Shaun Maloney over their managerial vacancy.

First-team coach and former captain Gray, 33, has been in interim charge since Jack Ross was sacked last week.

Belgium assistant and former Scotland player Maloney, 38, is Hibs' preferred candidate.

No announcement is expected until Thursday at the earliest, however owner Ron Gordon has returned to Scotland.

Hibs would be getting a "football guy" and "attacking manager" if they appoint Maloney, says former boss John Hughes.

It has been reported that Maloney would bring former Hibs defender Gary Caldwell as his assistant.

"If it is Maloney, he's a quiet kind of guy," Hughes said on Sportsound. "But you need that personality and if it's not you doing that, you need a number two that can laugh at himself, get a bit of fun, and knows the game and is a good coach.

"If that is Shaun Maloney it will be important who his number two is."

Hibs have drawn with St Mirren and beaten Dundee on Gray's watch, with the 33-year-old stepping up after making 177 appearances in a seven-year spell which included scoring the late winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup triumph over Rangers.

The Edinburgh side last won the League Cup in 2007 and were beaten by St Johnstone in last season's Scottish Cup final.