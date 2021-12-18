Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Burnley has been postponed after an "increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results" in the Villa squad.

The postponement was announced just over two hours before the scheduled 15:00 GMT kick-off at Villa Park.

Villa apologised to Burnley and their fans but said they acted "as swiftly as possible" to "minimise disruption".

It means Leeds v Arsenal is Saturday's only remaining Premier League game.

Six matches were originally scheduled to take place on the day.

The Premier League said that it understands the decision to postpone the game a little more than two hours before kick-off "will frustrate and disappoint supporters".

A Premier League statement said: "After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the [Premier League] Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team. This decision was based on the number of Covid-19 cases, injuries and illness."

The Villa-Burnley game becomes the 10th Premier League match to be postponed over the past week, and the sixth from this weekend's fixture list.

It is the second Burnley match to have been called off this week after their home game with Watford was postponed on Wednesday, while their match with Tottenham on 28 November was unable to go ahead because of heavy snow.

More to follow.