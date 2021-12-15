Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Maloney, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Tierney
Shaun Maloney could be announced as the new Hibernian manager on Wednesday. (Sun)
John Hartson believes his former Celtic team-mate Maloney will want to take charge of Hibs straight away and be in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic, after new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched his new side lose to Hibs in the semi-final from the stand. (Record)
Hibernian have been left with 500 unsold tickets for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic. (Mail)
Caretaker boss David Gray will hold talks with Hibs about his role at the club after thanking the players for their efforts in the past two games on his watch, including Tuesday's defeat of Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi in time to face Rangers on 2 January. (Sun)
Postecoglou says it's "more idealistic than realistic" to have the trio in in time for the derby but he's still keen to get the deals done. (Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it's "special" being drawn to face Giovanna Reyna's Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League. Reyna's father Claudio named his son after his former Ibrox team-mate Van Bronckhorst. (Sun)
Captain James Tavernier believes Rangers team-mate Joe Aribo is capable of "playing in the big leagues". (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy could return from his lengthy injury absence following the winter break. (Express)
St Johnstone were ready to take 40 cars to Ibrox for Wednesday evening's meeting with Rangers before getting clarity about the current Covid bus travel guidelines. (Record)
Manager Callum Davidson will not force his St Johnstone players to get Covid jabs. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Crystal Palace owner joked Kieran Tierney cannot become Arsenal's new captain because he is Scottish and thus "used to failure". (talkSPORT via Herald - subscription required)