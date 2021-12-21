Eric Dier has played every minute of Antonio Conte's five Premier League games in charge

Antonio Conte says defender Eric Dier can become "one of the best in the world" in his position as Tottenham prepare to host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Cristian Romero remains out with a hamstring injury while Ryan Sessegnon has a minor problem following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Dier, 27, has impressed in the middle of a back three since Conte's arrival.

"That position is perfect for him," said the Italian.

"Eric Dier can become one of the best players in the world in that position. For sure he needs to work and continue to improve and understand the movement with the defensive line.

"He has to lead more, because in that position you have to speak a lot because you have to stay in the middle, at the back where you can see everything.

"He has a great space for improvement but we are talking about a really good player, strong physically with a good personality and good technically because he was a midfielder.

"This role is perfect for him. He has to continue this way because he can become one of the best central defenders."

'I'd love to win a trophy with West Ham'

West Ham are still in four competitions this season

Tottenham's last silverware was the League Cup in 2008 while West Ham, who have never won the competition, have not won a trophy since the FA Cup in 1980.

Boss David Moyes says he would take "any sort of trophy win" and wants to build a foundation for more success at the club.

The Hammers sit fifth in the Premier League and are also into the last 16 of the Europa League.

"I'd love to win a trophy with West Ham," he added. "They've got a history of trophies in years gone by, not in modern times, so it would be a great achievement.

"I don't want to be a side who win a trophy and then don't win anything for 20 or 30 years.

"There's a growing process where you have to build your team and club up to be competitive in all competitions. I wouldn't want to win the League Cup and be near the bottom three in the Premier League, for instance.

"But we've tried to prioritise throughout the season, and I'd love to be a trophy winner at West Ham. We're in all the competitions and I'd love to stay in them."

Moyes says West Ham have "one or two with the virus" but "mostly we're good and long may that continue", while Conte says all his squad have now tested negative following a Covid outbreak at the club.