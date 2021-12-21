Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Andrew Robertson is suspended after his red card against Tottenham on Sunday

Liverpool remain without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester at Anfield.

The trio are still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while striker Divock Origi is out injured and full-back Andrew Robertson suspended.

Leicester have problems themselves and may be without all five centre-backs.

Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana and Filip Benkovic look likely to miss out.

Liverpool drew 2-2 at Tottenham on Sunday, while the Foxes have not played for 10 days after fixtures against Spurs and Everton were postponed.

Reds assistant Pep Lijnders said: "We'll try to make it a cup night for the fans, full of desire with all we have and for that we need fresh legs as well. We will prepare for a strong Leicester team.

"At the beginning of the season we say to the players that we want to make memories together, we want to create special games together and with the fans together, and that's what we are going to do tomorrow."

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi told LCFC TV: "It's been difficult because we haven't really had time to train as a group.

"We have to follow the protocol and it's been difficult because we haven't been together as a group. We've been training individually because of Covid-19, but we will just see what comes."