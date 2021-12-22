Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1AberdeenAberdeen0

Hibernian 1-0 Aberdeen: Shaun Maloney begins managerial career with win

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Ryan Porteous heads Hibernian ahead in the second half
Ryan Porteous headed Hibernian ahead in the second half

Shaun Maloney got his managerial career off to a winning start as Hibernian beat Aberdeen to leapfrog their visitors and move back into the Scottish Premiership's top six.

Ryan Porteous headed the home side ahead shortly after half-time in Maloney's first game in charge.

Aberdeen had the bulk of the chances and Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins both forced saves from Matt Macey.

But their fourth defeat in seven games drops them to seventh in the table.

For Hibs, three days on from losing the League Cup final to Celtic, they claimed just their second win in seven to go fifth.

Just one point separated the sides at kick-off, but while Hibs had been falling down the table, Aberdeen had been rising up it.

It it two sides still far from where they want to be, though, and that was evident in a game that was far from a classic. Aberdeen - perhaps buoyed by more favourable recent form with three wins on the bounce - shaded the first 45 minutes.

Ferguson forced a save at the near post from Macey, and both Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Dean Campbell had efforts from distance.

Yet the best chance of the half fell to Hibs. Martin Boyle took too long to get his shot away and Declan Gallagher was able to get in and block, with Kevin Nisbet heading the looping loose ball over the bar.

And it was the home side who broke the deadlock when Porteous rose higher than Gallagher and nodded home a corner kick.

That gave the game the lift it badly needed. Campbell and Calvin Ramsay had half chances for the visitors, before a Marley Watkins header forced tested Macey at the back post, with the goalkeeper leaping to push it away.

Aberdeen were camped in Hibs' half but were offering little end product, and it could have been 2-0 when the hosts broke on the counter attack, but Josh Doig couldn't keep his header down.

Man of the match - Ryan Porteous

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous
Anyone in Hibs' backline could have taken the award for a solid display, but Porteous's winning goal just edged it

What did we learn?

Hibs and Aberdeen have a lot of similarities now in their coaching set-ups. Both have appointed relatively rookie managers, who have cut their teeth coaching abroad.

And they exhibited a similar pattern of play; both devoted to keeping the ball down and passing through their opponents.

But while Hibs are one game into their new era with much work to come, Aberdeen fans witnessed a familiar story with their side.

They had plenty of the ball but struggled to make it count, while a defensive lapse - and they have had plenty of those this season - returns them back to the bottom six.

What's next?

Hibs visit Dundee United on Sunday 26 December (15:00 GMT), with Aberdeen set to host Dundee at the same time. Both games will go ahead with a reduced capacity of 500 fans due to Covid regulations.

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 34'minutesBooked at 38mins
  • 32Campbell
  • 3Doig
  • 23AllanSubstituted forMurphyat 59'minutes
  • 10Boyle
  • 15NisbetBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 25Scott

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 16Ojo
  • 5Gallagher
  • 27Bates
  • 17Hayes
  • 19FergusonBooked at 90mins
  • 24CampbellSubstituted forJenksat 68'minutes
  • 11HedgesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forRamsayat 45'minutes
  • 7WatkinsSubstituted forMcLennanat 77'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10McGinn
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 22Ramsay
  • 23Samuels
  • 25Woods
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
14,314

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

  5. Booking

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  6. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

  9. Booking

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Kevin Nisbet.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Doig (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Bates.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Teddy Jenks.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Marley Watkins.

  19. Booking

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic19133339112842
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Hibernian197572121026
6Dundee Utd197481520-525
7Aberdeen197392323024
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren1931061829-1119
10Ross County194692633-718
11Dundee1944111735-1816
12St Johnstone1935111022-1214
View full Scottish Premiership table

