Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Shaun Maloney has replaced Jack Ross as Hibs head coach

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen Venue: Easter Road Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Follow radio & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

Shaun Maloney will take charge of Hibernian for the first time when Aberdeen visit Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The former Scotland player inherits a team that lost Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic and are a point behind the sixth-placed Dons.

Kyle Magennis, Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie have been nursing injuries.

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie is suspended, meaning they will have to alter the XI they have named three games in a row.

Calvin Ramsay is back but Andy Considine, Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch have missed recent games.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney: "We are obviously seventh and we have to push in the coming weeks and months to get top four. Then once we are in there we have to push for higher.

"Long term, we have to try and sustain those positions and hopefully that will bring European football to the club."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "They've been playing every midweek since the start of December. They're coming off a disappointment but they've got a new manager.

"It's what we do that's going to affect the game and that's what I'll focus on. It's what we always do. The situation doesn't change anything. I've got a good opportunity to make changes if we choose to do so."

Did you know? Since Hibernian's promotion in 2017, only Rangers (10) have beaten Hibs more often in league matches than Aberdeen (nine).