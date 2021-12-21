Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian19:45AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Shaun Maloney
Shaun Maloney has replaced Jack Ross as Hibs head coach
Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Follow radio & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

Shaun Maloney will take charge of Hibernian for the first time when Aberdeen visit Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The former Scotland player inherits a team that lost Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic and are a point behind the sixth-placed Dons.

Kyle Magennis, Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie have been nursing injuries.

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie is suspended, meaning they will have to alter the XI they have named three games in a row.

Calvin Ramsay is back but Andy Considine, Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch have missed recent games.

Pick your Hibernian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Aberdeen XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

What they said

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney: "We are obviously seventh and we have to push in the coming weeks and months to get top four. Then once we are in there we have to push for higher.

"Long term, we have to try and sustain those positions and hopefully that will bring European football to the club."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "They've been playing every midweek since the start of December. They're coming off a disappointment but they've got a new manager.

"It's what we do that's going to affect the game and that's what I'll focus on. It's what we always do. The situation doesn't change anything. I've got a good opportunity to make changes if we choose to do so."

Did you know? Since Hibernian's promotion in 2017, only Rangers (10) have beaten Hibs more often in league matches than Aberdeen (nine).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic18132339112841
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Dundee Utd197481520-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1944111735-1816
11Ross County183692432-815
12St Johnstone183510920-1114
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport