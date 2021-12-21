Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic won the Scottish League Cup final

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Celtic Venue: St Mirren Park Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

Ange Postecoglou intends to "manage" striker Kyogo Furuhashi through Celtic's festive fixtures.

The Japan striker returned from injury to score both Celtic's goals in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final win over Hibernian.

Celtic, who will be without David Turnbull, visit a St Mirren side managing a Covid outbreak on Wednesday.

"It is unlikely he will play every game before the break," said manager Postecoglou.

"Kyogo, we're obviously going to have to manage through this period. He's still not 100 per cent."

Team news

St Mirren confirmed last week the club had received positive Covid tests and suspended training. However, they indicated they expected their games to go ahead as planned. The Paisley side will reportedly external-link have only 10 fit outfield players available.

Turnbull came off injured during the 2-1 win at Hampden and Celtic are still awaiting the results of a scan. Albian Ajeti, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and Christopher Jullien remain out injured.

What they said

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi: "I'm having so much fun and I'm enjoying the challenge. I'm grateful that the manager puts so much trust in me.

"We're growing into a new team. It's been really fun for me. The standard's high. It's very physical. I hope it's really fun to watch for the players."

Did you know? St Mirren have only won one of their past 25 league meetings with Celtic, who are unbeaten in 13 league visits to Paisley.