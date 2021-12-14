Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

One-time Celtic and Scotland forward Shaun Maloney is Roberto Martinez's Belgium assistant

Hibernian will be getting a "football guy" and "attacking manager" if they appoint Shaun Maloney, says former boss John Hughes.

Belgium assistant and former Scotland forward Maloney, 38, is reportedly external-link the club's preferred choice to replace sacked head coach Jack Ross.

Hibs, who face Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, say their recruitment process is "coming to a conclusion".

"If it is [Maloney], it's great because he's a football guy," said Hughes.

"He says 'attacking manager' and I've always been brought up at Easter Road to watch attacking football, go and entertain and control the game.

"Whoever it is will be coming into a great club. For me, it's the vision, how they're going to play football going forward not just in the first team but right throughout the club; that attacking football with good ball retention."

Should Maloney get the job, he is expected to bring former Hibs defender Gary Caldwell as his assistant.

Former Scotland international Caldwell is working in the Manchester City academy, having managed Partick Thistle.

"If it is Maloney, he's a quiet kind of guy," added Hughes on BBC Sportsound. "But you need that personality and if it's not you doing that, you need a number two that can laugh at himself, get a bit of fun, and knows the game and is a good coach.

"If that is Shaun Maloney it will be important who his number two is."