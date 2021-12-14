Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 5.
Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single calendar year as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart.
Lewandowski's second goal on Tuesday was his 42nd in 2021, matching Muller's haul from 1972.
Serge Gnabry scored either side of half-time to put the visitors 2-0 up, before Lewandowski struck twice in three minutes.
Germany international Gnabry completed his hat-trick two minutes later.
One more goal in Bayern's final game of the year - at home to Wolfsburg on Friday - will give Lewandowski the record outright.
In May, the Poland striker scored in the last minute of the 2020-21 season to break Muller's record for Bundesliga goals in a campaign.
Gnabry, who was involved in all five goals in Stuttgart, has found the net nine times in Germany's top flight this season - more than any other midfielder in the division.
The win moves Julian Nagelsmann's side nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who can cut the gap at the top of the table to six points with victory at home to bottom club Greuther Furth on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Müller
- 5Mavropanos
- 2Anton
- 4Kempf
- 16KarazorBooked at 64mins
- 7CoulibalySubstituted forKatompa Mvumpaat 63'minutes
- 3Endo
- 23MangalaSubstituted forFaghirat 75'minutes
- 37Ito
- 20FörsterSubstituted forFührichat 63'minutes
- 17Mohamed MarmoushSubstituted forTibidiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Didavi
- 14Katompa Mvumpa
- 15Stenzel
- 19Faghir
- 22Führich
- 31Klimowicz
- 32Ahamada
- 42Schock
- 50Tibidi
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRichardsat 78'minutes
- 22RocaSubstituted forNianzouat 75'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 7GnabrySubstituted forTillmanat 75'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forCuisanceat 78'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forSanéat 27'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 10Sané
- 17Cuisance
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 5.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Malik Tillman.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Alexis Tibidi replaces Omar Marmoush.
Post update
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Chris Führich tries a through ball, but Wahidullah Faghir is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor tries a through ball, but Wahidullah Faghir is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Wahidullah Faghir (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Post update
Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wahidullah Faghir (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Ito with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
