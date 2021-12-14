Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski needs just one more goal at home to Wolfsburg on Friday to set a new Bundesliga goals record for a single calendar year

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single calendar year as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart.

Lewandowski's second goal on Tuesday was his 42nd in 2021, matching Muller's haul from 1972.

Serge Gnabry scored either side of half-time to put the visitors 2-0 up, before Lewandowski struck twice in three minutes.

Germany international Gnabry completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

One more goal in Bayern's final game of the year - at home to Wolfsburg on Friday - will give Lewandowski the record outright.

In May, the Poland striker scored in the last minute of the 2020-21 season to break Muller's record for Bundesliga goals in a campaign.

The win moves Julian Nagelsmann's side nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who can cut the gap at the top of the table to six points with victory at home to bottom club Greuther Furth on Wednesday.