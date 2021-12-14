Last updated on .From the section Everton

A scan has revealed Richarlison tore his calf in the defeat against Crystal Palace

Everton forward Richarlison is out for a "number of weeks" with the calf injury he sustained in their 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

He was substituted after 58 minutes of the game - a decision which saw manager Rafael Benitez booed by Everton fans.

But Benitez said after the game he had taken him off because of the injury.

The Palace match also saw Andros Townsend fracture his foot and captain Seamus Coleman sustain bone bruising and soft tissue damage.

Both players will continue to be assessed but they add to Everton's mounting injury list.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out since August with a thigh problem.

Benitez is also without midfielder Tom Davies (knee) and defender Yerry Mina, who lasted just 31 minutes on his comeback after two months out before sustaining a calf problem.

Everton are currently 14th in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton: Mistakes cost Everton says Benitez

Meanwhile, Everton say they are "committed" to creating a fan advisory board and will continue to discuss how supporters can be represented at board level following a meeting on Monday.

The club met representatives from the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) to debate how it can better involve fans in strategic matters, following a 10,000-strong survey earlier in the season.