Women's Champions League - Group C
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim LadiesTSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies20:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion

Hoffenheim v Arsenal: Gunners boss Eidevall wants win to confirm Women's Champions League progress

Nikita Parris in action against Hoffenheim in October
Arsenal's first Women's Champions League group stage came against Hoffenheim in October

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says he is not taking Women's Champions League quarter-final qualification for granted and wants their progress sealed with victory at Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The Gunners need only avoid defeat by five or more goals to go through.

Eidevall said Arsenal "need to bring 110%" to advance ahead of a side they beat 4-0 earlier in the group stage.

"That's what is in our DNA, to go for winning football games, and this one here is no different." he said.

"We played very well against them the last time but we need to do that again and not take anything for granted.

"After we've played the game, we'll know if we are through or not. Before that, we know nothing."

The Swede confirmed that two-time World Cup winning United States forward Tobin Heath remains out with a muscle injury, but added that Caitlin Foord may feature as she manages an injury of her own.

When asked if Eidevall was tempted to rest any players for the last group game in Germany considering what is needed to advance to the last eight, he replied: "I don't see it that way - either you're through or you're not through.

"Either you've won the league or you've not won the league. It's easy for me. I'm never going to be the person who takes out anything before it actually has happened."

The Gunners boss also said his squad will be prepared to face a side that will "play with a lot of aggression and intensity in the beginning".

"They're a very good team and they have some really, really good young talents," Eidevall continued.

"I saw their games against Barcelona [a 4-0 loss away and 5-0 defeat at home] and they had parts of those games where they played absolutely brilliantly. For me it's a, team that deserves the utmost respect.

"By no means we are taking this easy - it's a top European side we play against tomorrow."

Group C table

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th December 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53029639
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014012-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino55001911815
2Arsenal Women530213949
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies5203714-76
4HB Køge Women5005217-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines54011521312
2FC Bayern München Ladies5311113810
3Benfica Women5113212-104
4BK Häcken Women5104314-113
View full Women's Champions League tables

