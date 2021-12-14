Fifa Fifpro World 11: Mohamed Salah not among 10 Premier League players nominated

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas with their Ballon d'Or trophies
Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were this year's Ballon d'Or winners

Ten current Premier League players are among the 23 nominees for the 2021 men's Fifa Fifpro World 11.

But they do not include Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who many were surprised to finish only seventh in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Seven current Women's Super League players are among the 23 nominees for the women's team.

The list also includes Alex Morgan, who had a brief stint with Tottenham last season before rejoining Orlando Pride.

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, who last month extended his record for Ballon d'Or wins to seven, is on the men's listexternal-link along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku who returned to the Premier League in the summer.

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, who were both in the top five of the Ballon d'Or vote, are also included with Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The other Premier League players nominated are Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

Women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas of Barcelona is nominated along with Manchester City and England's Lucy Bronze, who was named the best women's player at the 2020 Best Fifa Football Awards.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is also on the women's list,external-link plus five Chelsea players - Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who have received the most votes in their line will be selected for the World 11, with the remaining spot going to the remaining outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

World governing body Fifa and global players' union Fifpro will announce both teams on Monday, 17 January, during the ceremony for the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Each year about 25,000 footballers participate in the vote, selecting three players in each position, with this year's voting processexternal-link starting in August and lasting for five weeks.

Men's nominees

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris St-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris St-Germain), Neymar (Paris St-Germain)

Women's nominees

Goalkeepers: Laura Benkarth (Bayern Munich), Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais), Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais)

Midfielders: Estefania Banini (Levante/Atletico Madrid), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Marta (Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alex Morgan (Tottenham/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave), Gabrielle Onguene (CSKA Moscow), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

