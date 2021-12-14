Fifa Fifpro World 11: Mohamed Salah not among 10 Premier League players nominated

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas with their Ballon d'Or trophies
Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were this year's Ballon d'Or winners

Ten current Premier League players are among the 23 nominees for the 2021 men's Fifa Fifpro World 11.

But they do not include Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who many were surprised to finish only seventh in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Seven current Women's Super League players are among the 23 nominees for the women's team.

The list also includes Alex Morgan, who had a brief stint with Tottenham last season before rejoining Orlando Pride.

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, who last month extended his record for Ballon d'Or wins to seven, is on the men's listexternal-link along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku who returned to the Premier League in the summer.

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, who were both in the top five of the Ballon d'Or vote, are also included with Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The other Premier League players nominated are Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

Women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas of Barcelona is nominated along with Manchester City and England's Lucy Bronze, who was named the best women's player at the 2020 Best Fifa Football Awards.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is also on the women's list,external-link plus five Chelsea players - Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who have received the most votes in their line will be selected for the World 11, with the remaining spot going to the remaining outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

World governing body Fifa and global players' union Fifpro will announce both teams on Monday, 17 January, during the ceremony for the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Each year about 25,000 footballers participate in the vote, selecting three players they think have been the best in their position, with this year's voting processexternal-link starting in August and lasting for five weeks.

Men's nominees

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris St-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris St-Germain), Neymar (Paris St-Germain)

Women's nominees

Goalkeepers: Laura Benkarth (Bayern Munich), Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais), Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais)

Midfielders: Estefania Banini (Levante/Atletico Madrid), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Marta (Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alex Morgan (Tottenham/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave), Gabrielle Onguene (CSKA Moscow), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:11

    Lukaku on it says all you need to know about these awards..

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 19:31

      SamB replied:
      I genuinely forgot that Chelsea even signed him.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 19:32

    This award is clearly stupid

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:40

      Celts replied:
      What I don't get is why this award, and the ballon d'or, are calendar year awards?

      Football is a seasonal game, and it's so much easier to compare players over the course of a season.

      So why not do these awards in June?

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 19:05

    Awards are all great to win, but Mo Salah has won the hearts of all Liverpool supporters, no matter what he goes on to win both with Liverpool and personally. I think his low placing in the Ballon D'or and non-nomination here will just drive him on to do even better. When he saw his FIFA card rating, he was surprised and said that he would just score more and play even better.That he has done.

    • Reply posted by rybizyn2, today at 19:07

      rybizyn2 replied:
      Fair assessment

  • Comment posted by rybizyn2, today at 19:39

    Messi not paying Taxes.. Fraudster.. Benzema trying to extort money... Criminal and found guilty. But they are both up for awards. You may as well nominate Boris as a beach ball

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Both players have won trophies for their countries

  • Comment posted by IAN, today at 19:25

    Mo salah is best player in prem at mo... Fact

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:29

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      In the world.

  • Comment posted by sexysu, today at 19:20

    CrimsonA3
    Not by any stretch of the imagination am I a Liverpool fan but I would take Salah over each of the players you mention. He has been pure class not just this season but throughout his career.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:42

      Celts replied:
      Just want to say, Dani Alves being nominated has to be one of the biggest disgraces i've ever seen!

      Do you want to know how many games he played in the Brazillian league, during the calendar year of 2021? SIX!!!

      Yes, 6 league games all year.

      Not good enough to get in the Brazil team. Not good enough to get in the Sao Paulo team. But apparently a better right back than Reece James!!

  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 19:04

    If this was an F1 race Salah would have crossed the chequered flag, only to be told his car was the wrong colour and beards were a fire hazard, given a four hour time penalty and a Robin Reliant to race in ⚽️🏎💥

    • Reply posted by rybizyn2, today at 19:08

      rybizyn2 replied:
      Quality

  • Comment posted by CrimsonA3, today at 19:02

    Let's put it this way. Would any team in the world rather have Jorginho, Kante, Bruno Fernandes, De Bruyne or Lukaku over Mohammed Salah?

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:17

      Ceefax replied:
      All 5 of them or Salah...ummm tricky one

  • Comment posted by Muhammed, today at 19:29

    His omission says more about the fault in these awards than it does about Salah

  • Comment posted by Axemad, today at 18:51

    They still have an obsession with Barca. Poor performances and won nothing recently. But, somehow, still have great players. Hmmmm

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 19:28

      SamB replied:
      Dani Alves over Reece James is a joke.

      As is Salah not being in it.

  • Comment posted by bluenosebob, today at 20:25

    I’m an Everton fan, but Salah has been sensational and deserves to be well up there

  • Comment posted by EssexOracle, today at 19:46

    Surely by now it’s clear that these various awards ceremonies, whether it’s football, music or acting, are entirely without merit, given the talent they contrive to ignore year in, year out. Best thing surely is to stop watching them, stop reading about them, stop encouraging them, and maybe they’ll get abandoned altogether.

  • Comment posted by Jamie , today at 18:54

    Neymar over Salah? Lukaku over Salah? De Bruyne? For what exactly? Corrupt corrupt corrupt and fixed to the hilt! I'm not denying great players but come on and inject a little common sense! At least TRY and make it look like you haven't had your pockets lined chaps eh??!!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:26

      Celts replied:
      Good to see Ronaldo nominated for the achievement of....

      Joining Man United, disrupting their rhythm and style of play, and ultimately making them worse as a team (despite scoring a few goals).

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 19:27

    Congrats to Messi for winning the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Ballon D'or and making the Fifpro XI

  • Comment posted by C Nile , today at 19:47

    This is not the same people that rigged the F1 GP providing the shortlist this year? No Salah! Incredible! Nothing is believable anymore!

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 20:01

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      It’s probably to do with the fact salah was pony for 2-3 months start of the season, it’s player of the year not the last 3 months I’m afraid
      It’s ok blame it on the injuries like every other Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 19:38

    Not including the best playing in the world at the moment kind of devalues it all

    • Reply posted by Peter Griffin, today at 19:40

      Peter Griffin replied:
      *Player

  • Comment posted by Colin reeve, today at 20:21

    Not worth a comment, absolute nonsense

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 19:32

    Sometimes you wonder what these people have against Arab footballers.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:06

    MoNo Awards

  • Comment posted by derek, today at 20:25

    If this was for hairstyles Pogba would win easy ih

