James McLaughlin scored Coleraine's winner in the 2019-20 League Cup Final win over Crusaders

This season's League Cup final date has been pushed back until March.

The decider was provisionally planned to take place at Windsor Park on 19 February but will now be played at a date in March still to be confirmed.

The Northern Ireland Football League said the decision to play the final at a later date "will assist in growing the competition and maximising the event for all parties involved".

The new date for the showpiece will be announced later in December.

Both of the League Cup semi-finals are taking place on Tuesday evening, with holders Coleraine facing Warrenpoint Town at home and Cliftonville hosting Ballymena United.

Last season's League Cup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Bannsiders having beaten Crusaders in the 2020 final.