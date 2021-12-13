Last updated on .From the section Football

A Tottenham match was called off due to an outbreak at Spurs

Premier League players and club staff will need to take a lateral flow test every day in order to get into training grounds as part of new measures agreed on Tuesday.

The action is aimed at stemming the rising number of positive cases.

The Premier League confirmed on Monday there had been 42 positives over the previous seven days.

It is the highest figure recorded since Covid testing began as part of Project Restart during the 2019-20 season.

Outbreaks at Tottenham and Manchester United have caused the postponement of two league games within the space of three days.

In addition to the daily tests to get into training grounds, players and staff will now have a PCR test twice a week, which was the case last season, before it was changed to lateral flows in the summer.

Previously players who tested positive with a rapid test then took a PCR test for confirmation of the result.

It is anticipated the measures will be implemented quickly, with additional mask wearing, limiting of physical treatment and social distancing also being advised to reduce the risk of further cases.