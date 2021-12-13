Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dave King, who stepped down as Rangers chairman in March 2020 but remains their largest shareholder, has launched a sensational bid to return to the Ibrox board, telling the club that he is available again "now that my business interests in South Africa have stabilised following the devastations of Covid". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Oostende, who made a profit from the signing of Jack Hendry from Celtic, are keen on a £1m move for fellow Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous from Hibernian and the Belgian club will watch the 22-year-old again in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have missed out on a 15% sell-on clause for Scotland winger Lewis Morgan because of Major League Soccer rules, with the 25-year-old moving from Inter Miami to the New York Red Bulls for a reported £900,000 fee. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Neither caretaker David Gray nor recently appointed head of youth Steve Kean, the former Blackburn Rovers manager, will be putting themselves forward for the Hibernian head coach job vacated by Jack Ross. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of former Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield until the end of the season after the 31-year-old left Australian club Melbourne Victory. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is ready to "throw him in" against Rangers on Wednesday after confirming the signing of midfielder Jacob Butterfield. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the initial findings of Deloitte's independent review of the Scottish Professional Football League will be made public next month - and shows that income from broadcasting rights can be almost doubled to £50m within the next five years. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes that Scottish football's commercial revolution can begin as early as next month. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen players have cancelled their annual Christmas party because of fears over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. (Press & Journal) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are awaiting an update from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 before confirming arrangements for the Scottish Premiership club's annual meeting. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon faces up to eight months on the sidelines through injury and the 31-year-old could struggle to be fit for the start of next season. (The Courier) external-link

Ross County centre-half Alex Iacovitti has been ruled out through injury until January. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who has already scored 14 times since joining from J-League club Vissel Kobe in the summer, has set himself a target of scoring 20 goals and winning the league title in his first season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link