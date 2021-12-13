Italian Serie A
Roma 2-0 Spezia: Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez goals give Jose Mourinho's side the win

Chris Smalling
For the first time since Opta collected this data (since 2004-05) an English player (Tammy Abraham) has provided an assist for another English player (Chris Smalling) in the same Serie A match

Jose Mourinho's Roma won for the first time in three Serie A matches as they defeated Spezia on Monday.

Chris Smalling headed Roma ahead when he converted after Tammy Abraham's earlier header following a corner.

Abraham later hit the crossbar before Roger Ibanez added a second goal after 10 minutes of the second half.

But Roma, who move up to sixth, ended the game with 10 men when substitute Felix Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card late on after a handball.

Roma had suffered successive league defeats - against Bologna and Inter Milan - earlier this month.

After 17 matches, Roma are 12 points behind Serie A leaders Inter and play at third-placed Atalanta on Saturday.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 6SmallingSubstituted forDiawaraat 64'minutes
  • 24KumbullaBooked at 65mins
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forBoveat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 5ViñaBooked at 54mins
  • 21MayoralSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 60Ndiaye
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato

Spezia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 94Provedel
  • 27Amian
  • 28Erlic
  • 43Nikolaou
  • 11GyasiBooked at 90mins
  • 8KovalenkoSubstituted forAgudeloat 53'minutes
  • 7SalaSubstituted forKiwiorat 17'minutes
  • 25MaggioreSubstituted forBastoniat 53'minutes
  • 13Reca
  • 44StrelecSubstituted forVerdeat 53'minutes
  • 9Manaj

Substitutes

  • 1Zoet
  • 10Verde
  • 14Kiwior
  • 15Hristov
  • 19Colley
  • 20Bastoni
  • 21Ferrer
  • 31Sher
  • 33Agudelo
  • 39Nguiamba
  • 40Zovko
  • 77Bertola
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamSpezia
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 2, Spezia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 2, Spezia 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) for hand ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Jordan Veretout.

  6. Booking

    Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Spezia).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Tammy Abraham.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Dimitrios Nikolaou.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Arkadiusz Reca.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelvin Amian (Spezia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Simone Bastoni with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Ibañez.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Spezia. Dimitrios Nikolaou tries a through ball, but Daniele Verde is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Spezia. Martin Erlic tries a through ball, but Rey Manaj is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Erlic (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rey Manaj.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

