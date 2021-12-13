Last updated on .From the section European Football

For the first time since Opta collected this data (since 2004-05) an English player (Tammy Abraham) has provided an assist for another English player (Chris Smalling) in the same Serie A match

Jose Mourinho's Roma won for the first time in three Serie A matches as they defeated Spezia on Monday.

Chris Smalling headed Roma ahead when he converted after Tammy Abraham's earlier header following a corner.

Abraham later hit the crossbar before Roger Ibanez added a second goal after 10 minutes of the second half.

But Roma, who move up to sixth, ended the game with 10 men when substitute Felix Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card late on after a handball.

Roma had suffered successive league defeats - against Bologna and Inter Milan - earlier this month.

After 17 matches, Roma are 12 points behind Serie A leaders Inter and play at third-placed Atalanta on Saturday.