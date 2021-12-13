Match ends, Roma 2, Spezia 0.
Jose Mourinho's Roma won for the first time in three Serie A matches as they defeated Spezia on Monday.
Chris Smalling headed Roma ahead when he converted after Tammy Abraham's earlier header following a corner.
Abraham later hit the crossbar before Roger Ibanez added a second goal after 10 minutes of the second half.
But Roma, who move up to sixth, ended the game with 10 men when substitute Felix Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card late on after a handball.
Roma had suffered successive league defeats - against Bologna and Inter Milan - earlier this month.
After 17 matches, Roma are 12 points behind Serie A leaders Inter and play at third-placed Atalanta on Saturday.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 6SmallingSubstituted forDiawaraat 64'minutes
- 24KumbullaBooked at 65mins
- 2Karsdorp
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forBoveat 90+3'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 5ViñaBooked at 54mins
- 21MayoralSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 60Ndiaye
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
Spezia
Formation 3-5-2
- 94Provedel
- 27Amian
- 28Erlic
- 43Nikolaou
- 11GyasiBooked at 90mins
- 8KovalenkoSubstituted forAgudeloat 53'minutes
- 7SalaSubstituted forKiwiorat 17'minutes
- 25MaggioreSubstituted forBastoniat 53'minutes
- 13Reca
- 44StrelecSubstituted forVerdeat 53'minutes
- 9Manaj
Substitutes
- 1Zoet
- 10Verde
- 14Kiwior
- 15Hristov
- 19Colley
- 20Bastoni
- 21Ferrer
- 31Sher
- 33Agudelo
- 39Nguiamba
- 40Zovko
- 77Bertola
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Spezia 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Jordan Veretout.
Booking
Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Spezia).
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Tammy Abraham.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).
Post update
Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Dimitrios Nikolaou.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Arkadiusz Reca.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelvin Amian (Spezia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Simone Bastoni with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Ibañez.
Post update
Offside, Spezia. Dimitrios Nikolaou tries a through ball, but Daniele Verde is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Spezia. Martin Erlic tries a through ball, but Rey Manaj is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Erlic (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rey Manaj.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).
Post update
Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.