Alex Morgan has won two World Cups and one Olympic gold with the United States

World Cup winner Alex Morgan has joined San Diego before their first season in the National Women's Soccer League.

The USA striker, 32, will reunite with former national team head coach Jill Ellis, who is San Diego club president.

Californian forward Morgan said: "I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come."

Former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney is the club's head coach.

The ex-England international joined the side in July and on Monday praised Morgan's "world-class ability, mentality and competitiveness".

Having won the NWSL championship with the Portland Thorns in 2013, Morgan most recently played for the Orlando Pride, where she was named player of the month in May.