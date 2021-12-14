Last updated on .From the section QPR

Queens Park Rangers have been forced to call off Saturday's home game with Swansea City following continued Covid cases at the Championship club.

It is a second postponement this week for Rangers, who also had to have Monday's trip to Sheffield United postponed.

QPR again say that there have been "a number of positive COVID-19 cases" in their first-team squad.

This led to speculation that the game was under threat - and it is now off.

More to follow.