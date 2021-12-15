The Nations League will launch Scotland's bid to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany

Nations League Draw Venue: Nyon, Switzerland Date: 16 December Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website

While Steve Clarke's attentions are very much focused on March's World Cup qualifying play-offs, Scotland will learn their next Nations League opponents on Thursday.

A good campaign would help towards qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany and familiar opponents could lie in wait.

Ukraine - who are one of the obstacles between Scotland and the Qatar World Cup - and close neighbours Republic of Ireland are among those who could face the Scots. And, yes, Israel could yet again be coming to Hampden.

A change to the Nations League format?

The draw takes place on Thursday from 17:00 GMT, with Scotland pitched into a four-team group in which they will play each side home and away.

Uefa will confirm the fixtures on Friday, but the first four will played in a quadruple header in June, with the final two games in September.

Win the group and Scotland will be promoted to the top tier alongside Europe's best sides come the next Nations League. Finish bottom and it is back down to League C.

More importantly, there are qualifying places up for grabs. However, Uefa are yet to confirm how teams might earn Euro 2024 play-off spots from the Nations League.

As with Euro 2020, 20 teams should earn places from the traditional qualifying process, with the remaining places allocated to the Nations League. But with Germany already guaranteed a place as hosts, there would only be three spaces left.

Uefa say they will confirm the process by June 2022.

Big names & familiar faces

Scotland will avoid fellow pot 2 sides Finland, Russia and Norway, but Ukraine and Sweden could be coming to Glasgow again having faced off at Hampden during Euro 2020.

Ukraine prevailed in that game and are, of course, on their way here for the World Cup play-off semi-final in March. They were unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying group, drawing home and away with France.

They also finished above another potential pot 1 opponent, Bosnia and Herzegovina, who last faced Scotland in 1999.

The Swedes still have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are a course and distance side, so Iceland perhaps are the kindest draw from the top seeds.

They finished fifth in World Cup qualifying, behind Germany, North Macedonia, Romania and Armenia. Their only wins in the group were over whipping boys Liechtenstein.

Can we really get Israel again?

It feels inevitable Scotland will be paired with Israel again. They have gone head-to-head seven times since 2018. But here's the kicker - while most fans will be hoping to avoid them, they may present one of the favoured options from pot 3.

Serbia were defeated on penalties by Scotland last year, but they have gone up a gear since. They qualified automatically for the World Cup by topping their group, finishing ahead of Portugal after winning in Lisbon.

Republic of Ireland were also in Serbia's group and are another potential pot 3 opponent. The Irish suffered a disappointing campaign, failing to win a single home match, losing in Dublin to Luxembourg and drawing with bottom-side Azerbaijan.

However, only two late, late Cristiano Ronaldo goals denied them victory in Lisbon, while a side boasting former Celtic loanee Shane Duffy drew at home with both Portugal and Serbia in the campaign.

The other pot 3 side is Romania, a side Scotland haven't played competitively since 1991. A squad boasting Rangers' Ianis Hagi just missed out on a World Cup play-off spot by a point, being edged out by North Macedonia.

Making new friends

Those in the Tartan Army who like a good trip will be keeping a close eye on pot 4. Two of the opponents - Montenegro and Armenia - have never played Scotland before.

The Armenians appear to be the one to avoid, though. In a competitive World Cup qualifying group, they took four points from six against Iceland and beat Romania, a result which effectively cost their opponents a place in the play-offs.

Montenegro are no pushovers either. They drew in Turkey, and as recently as last month fought back from 2-0 down to draw at home to Netherlands.

Scotland beat Albania home and away in the 2018 Nations League, but they notably beat Hungary home and away in World Cup qualifying.

Scotland have never lost to Slovenia, but the last meeting in 2017 finished 2-2, which ended the Scots' World Cup qualifying hopes. They beat Croatia early last year but were well off the pace in their qualifying group.