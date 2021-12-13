Christopher Missilou: Newport County cancel Congo midfielder's contract
Last updated on .From the section Newport
Newport County have cancelled midfielder Christopher Missilou's contract by mutual consent.
The 29-year-old joined the League Two club on a one-year deal in July, following spells with Swindon Town and Northampton Town.
But Missilou, who has two caps for Congo, made only six first-team appearances for Newport.
A club statement read: "We would like to thank Christopher for his efforts and wish him all the very best."