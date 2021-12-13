Last updated on .From the section Football

Everton fans were not happy with a Rafael Benitez decision

The top three all needed penalties to win in the Premier League, football Twitter went mad for Formula 1 and some tweets about Salomon Rondon had to be hastily deleted.

All that and more in this week's edition of Top Football Tweets.

1. Cheeky dig

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that the coronavirus vaccination and booster programme in the United Kingdom would be accelerated before the new year.

Here's Aston Villa's John McGinn, reacting to the news with a reference to the time that former Rangers defender Bilal Mohsni punched then Motherwell striker Lee Erwin after a match.

2. Rond-on

Everton slumped to another disappointing defeat on Sunday, losing 3-1 on the road to Crystal Palace.

It's fair to say that Everton's fans are not universally on board with the Rafa Benetiz revolution at Goodison Park. A number of travelling Toffees booed the manager's decision to substitute Richarlison for Salomon Rondon just after the hour mark - with the team 1-0 down.

The result wasn't received well online either.

Of course, Rondon went on to score his first goal for the club. Vindication?

3. Photo finish

Manchester United continued with their winning ways under new manager Ralf Rangnick, as they beat Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty did the trick.

Norwich fans taking photographs of Ronaldo's celebration had a whiff of 'game's gone' about it for some.

4. Thinking outside the box

United were also helped out on the day by some fine saves from David de Gea.

5. Not nice reading for Chelsea fans

In the Women's Super League, treble-holders Chelsea suffered a shock defeat by Reading on Saturday.

With Arsenal beating Leicester City 4-0 on Sunday, a gap's opened up at the top.

6. Can't be unseen

Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield on Saturday as manager of Aston Villa. His side gave Liverpool a tough battle with the Reds needing a penalty to win it in the end.

Here's left-back Andrew Robertson showing off his versatility.

7. Fickle game

Leeds United were disappointed to walk away empty-handed on Saturday after a five-goal thriller which Chelsea won with a late penalty.

The Elland Road club now face a tough run-in before the new year, with league matches against Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Marcelo Bielsa look-alike

8. A different kind of football strip

Over in the United States, fans continue to embrace football culture.

Norwegian manager Ronny Deila is a former Celtic boss and led New York City FC to their first MLS Cup over the weekend.

9. The Bees are buzzing

Brentford hosted Watford on Friday. It was always going to be a feisty affair between the Bees and the Hornets, but the home side were the ones with a sting in their tail, beating Watford with a 96th-minute penalty.

Scenes ensued.

10. No-one saw this coming

Spartak Moscow have really turned things around in their Europa League group.

11. Harsh

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about the future of 18-year-old Jude Bellingham. He has three goals and nine assists for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. He will probably have his pick of suitors should he wish to move elsewhere next summer.

12. We're all Formula 1 fans now

And, finally, there was some incredible drama and controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, which left a lot of football fans intrigued and bemused.

Lewis Hamilton had led most of the race since the first lap, until Nicholas Latifi crashed with six laps remaining and a controversial decision over restarting the race allowed Max Verstappen to nip in and steal the world championship crown from Hamilton in the dying seconds.