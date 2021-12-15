The FA Cup - Replay
BarrowBarrow2IpswichIpswich Town0

Barrow 2-0 Ipswich Town: League Two Bluebirds beat League One Tractor Boys

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments38

Jordan Stevens
Jordan Stevens' fourth goal of the season set Barrow on their way to victory

League Two Barrow reached the FA Cup third round with a deserved victory over League One Ipswich Town in their second-round replay.

In the only tie of the round that went to a replay, Barrow dominated the first half and were 2-0 up at the break through Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts.

Stevens fired a cleverly-worked corner in from the edge of the box, via a slight deflection, before Gotts smashed home from close range.

Ipswich made nine changes from the side which drew at Wigan in the league and struggled to pose any attacking threat before the break.

Despite improving in the second half, with James Norwood poking wide and substitutes Sam Morsy and Joe Pigott forcing good saves from Paul Farman, Barrow were excellent value for their victory.

They will now face Championship strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell on 8 January with a chance to reach round four for the first time.

Defeat by lower-league opponents continues a difficult December for the Tractor Boys which has seen boss Paul Cook sacked and defender Toto Nsiala involved in an altercation with Ipswich fans after a loss at Charlton.

Interim manager John McGreal could find no way to counteract an impressive Barrow performance who themselves have been struggling in League Two this season.

The introduction of Morsy and Luke Woolfenden at half-time did spark some life into the visitors but Barrow defended superbly and closed out the game as Ipswich piled forward.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Cumbria:

"I thought we played very well and took it to a different level in the first 45 minutes, I thought 2-0 flattered them.

"Second half, we knew there would be a reaction and they would make it a fight, but we stood up to it and we had to do what we had to do and we kept another clean sheet.

"First half, we were fantastic with the ball and didn't give them any time to settle on the ball. We said we needed to start well and manage the game properly.

"That's how I want to play, you have to have that intensity when you haven't got the ball.

"There were a couple of skirmishes and Paul Farman made a couple of saves, but apart from that we were comfortable."

Ipswich Town interim manager John McGreal told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"That first-half performance in particular hurts as it just shows the level of inconsistency in 90 minutes.

"You can argue it's quite easy to get on the ball when they back off a bit and you're 2-0 down, but at least they had a go in the second half. We had to adapt and change the shape just to get at them more.

"I'm only a caretaker, but whatever team you manage, I'm a proud man and you want your team to put on a performance. I couldn't sit there and watch that.

"Things had to be said and changed and I'm not scared of doing that. We had to go with a different type of energy and get some legs into the team and we did that more in the second half.

"I can't say right now if I'll be in charge again on Saturday. There's a lot to work with for the new guy, but there's also a lot of work to be done and I'm hopeful the fans will get behind a new manager as well."

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Farman
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 18Grayson
  • 2BrownSubstituted forHuttonat 79'minutes
  • 28Banks
  • 13White
  • 3Brough
  • 35StevensSubstituted forKayat 79'minutes
  • 15GottsSubstituted forEllisat 90+6'minutes
  • 12GordonSubstituted forZanzalaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Ellis
  • 8Jones
  • 10Zanzala
  • 11Kay
  • 16Beadling
  • 21Lillis
  • 24Hutton
  • 33James

Ipswich

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Walton
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 22NsialaSubstituted forDonacienat 76'minutes
  • 26Burgess
  • 3Penney
  • 23AlukoSubstituted forChaplinat 75'minutes
  • 16El Mizouni
  • 25CarrollSubstituted forWoolfendenat 45'minutes
  • 11FraserSubstituted forMorsyat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 19Jackson
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forPigottat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Woolfenden
  • 9Pigott
  • 21Chaplin
  • 31Hladky
  • 40Kenlock
  • 42Morris
  • 44Donacien
  • 55Morsy
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
2,756

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barrow 2, Ipswich Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barrow 2, Ipswich Town 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Mark Ellis replaces Robbie Gotts.

  4. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Gotts (Barrow).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Oliver Banks.

  7. Post update

    Christian Walton (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town).

  10. Post update

    Matthew Platt (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Paul Farman.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janoi Donacien with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Christian Walton (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Vincent-Young with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idris El Mizouni.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Offrande Zanzala replaces Josh Gordon.

  18. Post update

    Matthew Platt (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Remeao Hutton replaces Connor Brown.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by allen, today at 22:36

    Well done Barra ! Poor gate though ,less than 3,000 . Not helped by it being on tv I know but locals have been saying for years they will support the team but they really don't.

  • Comment posted by Isaac Cox-Daley, today at 22:31

    What a fall from grace. I remember when John Wark, Kevin Beattie, Laurie Sivell and Russell Osman were tearing it up, with Stallone between the sticks, Caine in midfield and some guy called Pele up front.

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:42

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Russell Osman - what a player!
      Classy & tough central defender

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:29

    Mention Ipswich Town to an old schooler like me and I immediately think of UEFA Cup heroics, Sir. Bobby Robson, John Wark, Paul Mariner, Kevin Beattie, Mick Mills & Terry Butcher.
    I lost interest in ITFC after they sacked Mick McCarthy 2-3 years ago, but looks like the current team is missing some heroes & excellent leaders like those football legends mentioned above.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Englander, today at 22:44

      Johnny Englander replied:
      Hopefully McCarthy will be back in football next week....close to home.

  • Comment posted by Norfolk Imp, today at 22:28

    None League Lincoln City stuffed ITFC in 2017 and now Second Div Barrow !

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 22:28

    Just back home unlike the poor Ipswich fans you made the journey north, well done but that was the worst team to visit Holker Street this year. Something seriously wrong at your club with an FA Cup 3rd round at stake and an inept performance like that. Credit to our Bluebirds thoroughly deserved and to Barnsley we go dreaming of the 4th round a journey never embarked on before.

  • Comment posted by jrsco, today at 22:26

    Brilliant - Barrow looked so comfortable in the first half and managed the second well. Barnsley are next - very winnable. Fourth round for the first time ever!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 22:26

    Is it possible Ipswich will be back? I for one hope so it's an old skool thing

  • Comment posted by OzTB, today at 22:25

    No real surprises here, Ipswich has made a habit of crashing out of cups to lower league sides for more than a decade.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:24

    Great result for Barrow, and well deserved!

  • Comment posted by helen, today at 22:21

    Well done Barrow, the best team won.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:20

    Not an Ipswich fan , but a great admirer of Kevin Beattie, a man born in Cumbria. The performance of his club’s players tonight was everything he wasn’t. Great performance by Barrow

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:14

    The magic of the FA cup

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 22:14

    Oh dear, oh dear.

    Some of them tractor Boyz started the season believing - once again - that they would achieve 100 points and 100 goals in L1. Sunderland at the weekend...🤔

    How the mighty have fallen....

  • Comment posted by Matt , today at 22:13

    I was hoping for a cup upset tonight....... however Barrow won so no magic tonight 😅😅

  • Comment posted by billseward, today at 22:07

    Takes me back to the days of centre forward Billy Gordon, when the tannoy always played and the crowd sang, A Gordon for me a Gordon for me, if you’re nay a Gordon you’re no use to me.

    • Reply posted by Hindsight if only, today at 22:29

      Hindsight if only replied:
      Kenny was watching down under.

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 22:02

    The journey home for the Ipswich fan’s will be even worse now.

    • Reply posted by Isaac Cox-Daley, today at 22:07

      Isaac Cox-Daley replied:
      330 miles at an average speed of 17MPH on their tractors = more than 19 hours on the road 😕

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:59

    Full credit to Barrow!! Ipswich were awful first half and not much better in the second but that was down to the endeavours of the home side..Barrow deserved to go through to the third round…. If Ipswich carry on like that for the rest of the season they’ll be playing this fixture next season in League 2….

  • Comment posted by Isaac Cox-Daley, today at 21:58

    Alan Brazil OAP could still walk (assisted) into that Ipswich front line

    • Reply posted by Matt , today at 22:11

      Matt replied:
      Very true and that's after one of his infamous nights out .......😂

  • Comment posted by veryape76, today at 21:58

    Not belittling Barrow but the Ipswich under 23's would've given them a better game. I'm genuinely embarrassed to be an Ipswich fan for the first time in 37 years. No system, no heart, no fight.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 22:14

      A bit of sense replied:
      I’m surprised it’s the first time. There have a number of times where it has been embarrassing to be an Ipswich fan in recent years.

  • Comment posted by Chrisgump, today at 21:58

    Watched as a neutral. Barrow went for it from the start and fully deserved the win. How has Ipswich fallen to this level despite their enduring level of support. They were dire and let down their loyal travelling support. There was only ever going to be one winner tonight

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th December 2021

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport