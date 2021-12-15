Match ends, Barrow 2, Ipswich Town 0.
League Two Barrow reached the FA Cup third round with a deserved victory over League One Ipswich Town in their second-round replay.
In the only tie of the round that went to a replay, Barrow dominated the first half and were 2-0 up at the break through Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts.
Stevens fired a cleverly-worked corner in from the edge of the box, via a slight deflection, before Gotts smashed home from close range.
Ipswich made nine changes from the side which drew at Wigan in the league and struggled to pose any attacking threat before the break.
Despite improving in the second half, with James Norwood poking wide and substitutes Sam Morsy and Joe Pigott forcing good saves from Paul Farman, Barrow were excellent value for their victory.
They will now face Championship strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell on 8 January with a chance to reach round four for the first time.
Defeat by lower-league opponents continues a difficult December for the Tractor Boys which has seen boss Paul Cook sacked and defender Toto Nsiala involved in an altercation with Ipswich fans after a loss at Charlton.
Interim manager John McGreal could find no way to counteract an impressive Barrow performance who themselves have been struggling in League Two this season.
The introduction of Morsy and Luke Woolfenden at half-time did spark some life into the visitors but Barrow defended superbly and closed out the game as Ipswich piled forward.
Barrow manager Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Cumbria:
"I thought we played very well and took it to a different level in the first 45 minutes, I thought 2-0 flattered them.
"Second half, we knew there would be a reaction and they would make it a fight, but we stood up to it and we had to do what we had to do and we kept another clean sheet.
"First half, we were fantastic with the ball and didn't give them any time to settle on the ball. We said we needed to start well and manage the game properly.
"That's how I want to play, you have to have that intensity when you haven't got the ball.
"There were a couple of skirmishes and Paul Farman made a couple of saves, but apart from that we were comfortable."
Ipswich Town interim manager John McGreal told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"That first-half performance in particular hurts as it just shows the level of inconsistency in 90 minutes.
"You can argue it's quite easy to get on the ball when they back off a bit and you're 2-0 down, but at least they had a go in the second half. We had to adapt and change the shape just to get at them more.
"I'm only a caretaker, but whatever team you manage, I'm a proud man and you want your team to put on a performance. I couldn't sit there and watch that.
"Things had to be said and changed and I'm not scared of doing that. We had to go with a different type of energy and get some legs into the team and we did that more in the second half.
"I can't say right now if I'll be in charge again on Saturday. There's a lot to work with for the new guy, but there's also a lot of work to be done and I'm hopeful the fans will get behind a new manager as well."
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Farman
- 14Jones
- 5Platt
- 18Grayson
- 2BrownSubstituted forHuttonat 79'minutes
- 28Banks
- 13White
- 3Brough
- 35StevensSubstituted forKayat 79'minutes
- 15GottsSubstituted forEllisat 90+6'minutes
- 12GordonSubstituted forZanzalaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 6Ellis
- 8Jones
- 10Zanzala
- 11Kay
- 16Beadling
- 21Lillis
- 24Hutton
- 33James
Ipswich
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Walton
- 24Vincent-Young
- 22NsialaSubstituted forDonacienat 76'minutes
- 26Burgess
- 3Penney
- 23AlukoSubstituted forChaplinat 75'minutes
- 16El Mizouni
- 25CarrollSubstituted forWoolfendenat 45'minutes
- 11FraserSubstituted forMorsyat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 19Jackson
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forPigottat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Woolfenden
- 9Pigott
- 21Chaplin
- 31Hladky
- 40Kenlock
- 42Morris
- 44Donacien
- 55Morsy
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 2,756
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Mark Ellis replaces Robbie Gotts.
Post update
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Gotts (Barrow).
Post update
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Oliver Banks.
Post update
Christian Walton (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Matthew Platt (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Paul Farman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janoi Donacien with a cross.
Post update
Christian Walton (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Vincent-Young with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idris El Mizouni.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Offrande Zanzala replaces Josh Gordon.
Post update
Matthew Platt (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Remeao Hutton replaces Connor Brown.
