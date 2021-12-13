Warrenpoint's Steven Ball and Eoin Bradley of Coleraine in action

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says his side "must be better in the final third" as they continue their defence of the League Cup in Tuesday's semi-final against Warrenpoint Town.

The Bannsiders have picked up just one point from their last three league games to drop to sixth in the table.

Kearney has lamented his side's lack of a cutting edge in defeats by Linfield and Glenavon in their last two outings.

"In simple terms, we have got to be better," said the Coleraine boss.

"You've got to put the ball in the net - that is the lesson of the last 25 minutes against Linfield and all of the game against Glenavon.

"We missed a lot of chances, our final pass and finish were lacking so collectively as a group we have to be better in the final third of the pitch, not just the strikers.

"We always get it tough against Warrenpoint and I expect a real ding-dong on Tuesday night. We have to get over the defeat on Saturday and put our best foot forward on Tuesday night."

Point taking positives from Windsor point

Warrenpoint go into the encounter at Ballycastle Road with their confidence boosted by a 1-1 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park.

Barry Gray's side have picked up just two wins and a draw from their 17 Premiership matches this season but are one win away from a cup final appearance.

"We can take positives from our performance against Linfield and we are looking forward to the semi-final," said Gray.

"We need to work extremely hard and we'll need a wee bit of luck on the night as well but it's cup football, it's all on the night and one win will get us to a cup final."

In Tuesday's other semi-final, league leaders Cliftonville aim to continue their impressive home form this season when they host Ballymena United at Solitude.

Last week's dramatic County Antrim Shield semi-final defeat by Linfield after a penalty shootout brought to an end the Reds' run of 12 straight victories on their own patch in all competitions this term.

Paddy McLaughlin's charges ran out 1-0 victors when the sides met in the top flight on 4 December, with the Sky Blues triumphing by the same scoreline in their other previous meeting at Warden Street in October.

Ballymena striker Paul McElroy in aerial action against Cliftonville

'Important we take this opportunity'

"We played a week or so ago and it was a tight enough game - there was only one goal in it and the teams were evenly matched throughout," observed McLaughlin.

"I'm sure it will be the same on Tuesday but our boys will be raring to go and with a big crowd behind us we'll hope to make Solitude as intimidating as it has been all year.

"It's a good chance to get into a final and it's important we take that opportunity."

The League Cup has provided Ballymena with some of their most memorable moments of recent seasons, reaching the final in four out of five years between 2015 and 2019.

Their sole success in the decider during that period came in 2017 when they saw off Carrick Rangers at Seaview.

"It's not ideal that we played Cliftonville so recently but at least we have both had a game in between and we are in the semi-final of a cup competition so that is a minor issue," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.