Champions League draw: PSG v Man Utd, Chelsea v Lille, Liverpool v Red Bull Salzburg, Man City v Villarreal

Marcus Rashford
An injury-time Marcus Rashford penalty saw Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League last-16 in 2019

Manchester United have been drawn to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A mouthwatering tie pits two of the greatest players of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool come up against Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on last season's Europa League winners Villarreal.

Pep Guardiola's side have never won the competition and were beaten in last season's final by Chelsea.

The draw suffered an administrative error when United had initially been drawn against Villarreal - they were ineligible to face each other as they were in the same group.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Chelsea are the only English side to play their first leg at home, with the other three all away after winning their groups.

A major change from this season sees the away goals rule removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shootout.

This season's final takes place in St Petersburg, Russia, on 28 May.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

PSG v Manchester United

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 11:35

    How lucky are PSG?!

    They've dodged a bullet and got probably the easiest draw they could have!

    Chelsea also dodged one!

    • Reply posted by badrull, today at 11:39

      badrull replied:
      Liverpool also dodged a bullet

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 11:38

    Harry Maguire to take on Messi, M'Bappe and Neymar!

    Where's my popcorn?

    • Reply posted by ninjawebby , today at 11:40

      ninjawebby replied:
      Hahaha, yeah it's gonna be a bloodbath

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 11:36

    Messi v Ronaldo?

    It'll be settled by Lingard.

    • Reply posted by forthegame, today at 11:41

      forthegame replied:
      The ever young Lingard

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 11:44

    How great is it that the football gods smiled on everyone when Athletico Madrid were drawn against Bayern Munich.

    Thank you for making sure that terrible team go out early.

  • Comment posted by Williammcbride, today at 11:38

    nice to see City, Chelsea & Liverpool all getting byes.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 11:45

      Eye_Said replied:
      ManC fan

      Liverpool had an extremely tough group. City had a difficult group. Chelsea had a fairly difficult group. United had a fairly straightforward group. Because of the difficult groups it was less likely that the English teams other than United would meet a tough side - as they couldn't meet teams they've already played.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 11:38

    BBC - Pleased don't make all this about Messi v Ronaldo. They're both past their best and other players will be involved.

    • Reply posted by Ads, today at 11:39

      Ads replied:
      Respect Fred, Please

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 11:40

    That’s Man U going out then…

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 11:45

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Well according to the know alls they were not going to qualify from the group

  • Comment posted by jiminyjimbob, today at 11:42

    Man United get the French League Runners Up and Chelsea get the French League champions. Chelsea again with an unlucky draw...

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 11:44

      rugby_rules replied:
      Lille are currently 11th in Ligue 1. How are we unlucky exactly?

  • Comment posted by ChickenShawarma, today at 11:43

    PSG on paper possibly the best team to finish 2nd in their group.
    Man Utd can't defend right now and PSG have possibly the best front 3 in Europe.
    Likewise though, PSG can't defend and leak goals too.

    Should be a goal fest.

    Maguire vs Mbappe seems a mismatch though!

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 11:46

      rugby_rules replied:
      Depends how tightly his slab head is screwed on.

  • Comment posted by tclarke142, today at 11:36

    Death, taxes and man city getting the easy draw

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 11:38

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Chelsea and LFC have easier ones based on rankings.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 11:46

    That's Man U out then.

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 11:45

    Happy drawing Salzburg.Must show them respect but Liverpool should progress with no problem.Think Chelsea and Man City to progress,can Man U spring a surprise again.Maybe by February Ralf will have them playing better?...or it could be that it's not working out for them.Looking forward to all the matches.All the best to all the teams.Be very interesting without away goals.Hope for lots of action.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 11:45

    Utd always get the easy games.

  • Comment posted by FootballEconomist, today at 11:38

    The PSG game will doubtless be seen as Pouch's interview for the job!

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 11:37

    PSG v Man Utd again?! Are their balls magnetically attracted to each other or something? Chelsea very fortunate to get Lille. Won't be a pushover but great compared to everything else.

    • Reply posted by link2metroid, today at 11:44

      link2metroid replied:
      Those were the final 4 teams in the pots. It was the only possible draw as Chelsea couldn't play United.

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 11:37

    All the hype will be about PSG and Man Utd..but let's give two thumbs up for Arshavin for pulling out Bayern to play Simeone's dirty Atletico Madrid.

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 11:45

    Mercedes lodging an appeal on Man Utd behalf

  • Comment posted by phizco, today at 11:45

    That's all we need, more people talking about messi v ronaldo!

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 11:45

    And there it is
    Man Utd out - first team of any substance they face in this years champions league

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 11:45

    Man United already contacting lawyers for a protest, will be in a line behind Spurs and Mercedes for a CAS hearing

