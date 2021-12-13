Last updated on .From the section European Football

An injury-time Marcus Rashford penalty saw Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League last-16 in 2019

Manchester United have been drawn to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A mouthwatering tie pits two of the greatest players of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool come up against Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on last season's Europa League winners Villarreal.

Pep Guardiola's side have never won the competition and were beaten in last season's final by Chelsea.

The draw suffered an administrative error when United had initially been drawn against Villarreal - they were ineligible to face each other as they were in the same group.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Chelsea are the only English side to play their first leg at home, with the other three all away after winning their groups.

A major change from this season sees the away goals rule removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shootout.

This season's final takes place in St Petersburg, Russia, on 28 May.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

PSG v Manchester United

More to follow.