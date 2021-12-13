Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Champions League last-16 draw will take place again at 14:00 GMT after a "technical problem" caused an error in the initial one.

Manchester United were initially drawn to face Villarreal but this was not possible because they had faced each other in the group stage.

Instead the La Liga side were paired with Manchester City, while United drew Paris St-Germain.

In a statement, Uefa said the draw had been "declared void".

More to follow.