Champions League last 16 to be redrawn after 'technical problem'

Breaking news

The Champions League last-16 draw will take place again at 14:00 GMT after a "technical problem" caused an error in the initial one.

Manchester United were initially drawn to face Villarreal but this was not possible because they had faced each other in the group stage.

Instead the La Liga side were paired with Manchester City, while United drew Paris St-Germain.

In a statement, Uefa said the draw had been "declared void".

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

670 comments

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 11:38

    Harry Maguire to take on Messi, M'Bappe and Neymar!

    Where's my popcorn?

    • Reply posted by ninjawebby , today at 11:40

      ninjawebby replied:
      Hahaha, yeah it's gonna be a bloodbath

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 11:38

    BBC - Pleased don't make all this about Messi v Ronaldo. They're both past their best and other players will be involved.

    • Reply posted by Ads, today at 11:39

      Ads replied:
      Respect Fred, Please

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 12:03

    Liverpool will be 4 nil up with a few min to go.

    A steward will trip over. Then, following a chat with the red bull manager, it will be next goal the winner, restart from the Liverpool penalty spot, and all Liverpool players will have to play in just their socks.

    That is how red bull will win

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 11:35

    How lucky are PSG?!

    They've dodged a bullet and got probably the easiest draw they could have!

    Chelsea also dodged one!

    • Reply posted by badrull, today at 11:39

      badrull replied:
      Liverpool also dodged a bullet

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 11:44

    How great is it that the football gods smiled on everyone when Athletico Madrid were drawn against Bayern Munich.

    Thank you for making sure that terrible team go out early.

    • Reply posted by Boom123, today at 11:54

      Boom123 replied:
      That terrible team have every chance of beating ANY remaining team.

  • Comment posted by Medic_alert, today at 11:50

    Everyone complaining about easy draws needs to chill.

    Unless you are hoping to fluke your way to the final you'll play someone really good eventually so why not just get on with it?

    Anyway, to be the best you got to beat the best!

    • Reply posted by Spaghetti Johnson, today at 11:58

      Spaghetti Johnson replied:
      How do Liverpool get to play themselves in the final?

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 11:37

    All the hype will be about PSG and Man Utd..but let's give two thumbs up for Arshavin for pulling out Bayern to play Simeone's dirty Atletico Madrid.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 12:19

      jennnyj replied:
      Fix again

  • Comment posted by U1234567890, today at 12:18

    What exactly has Raheem Sterling done to deserve a place on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist?

    • Reply posted by HorseCourse, today at 12:20

      HorseCourse replied:
      He was backup when Hamilton failed.

  • Comment posted by Jacob, today at 11:49

    UEFA messed up the draw. United were not in the pot of opponents for Athletico when they should have been. UEFA rigging the draw again, and this is coming from a Liverpool fan who got a favourable draw.

  • Comment posted by ChickenShawarma, today at 11:43

    PSG on paper possibly the best team to finish 2nd in their group.
    Man Utd can't defend right now and PSG have possibly the best front 3 in Europe.
    Likewise though, PSG can't defend and leak goals too.

    Should be a goal fest.

    Maguire vs Mbappe seems a mismatch though!

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 11:46

      rugby_rules replied:
      Depends how tightly his slab head is screwed on.

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 11:36

    Messi v Ronaldo?

    It'll be settled by Lingard.

    • Reply posted by forthegame, today at 11:41

      forthegame replied:
      The ever young Lingard

  • Comment posted by jiminyjimbob, today at 11:42

    Man United get the French League Runners Up and Chelsea get the French League champions. Chelsea again with an unlucky draw...

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 11:44

      rugby_rules replied:
      Lille are currently 11th in Ligue 1. How are we unlucky exactly?

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 11:45

    Happy drawing Salzburg.Must show them respect but Liverpool should progress with no problem.Think Chelsea and Man City to progress,can Man U spring a surprise again.Maybe by February Ralf will have them playing better?...or it could be that it's not working out for them.Looking forward to all the matches.All the best to all the teams.Be very interesting without away goals.Hope for lots of action.

    • Reply posted by holmfirthred, today at 12:25

      holmfirthred replied:
      The whole non red half of Liverpool football world will want Salzberg to win.

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 11:40

    That’s Man U going out then…

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 11:45

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Well according to the know alls they were not going to qualify from the group

  • Comment posted by William, today at 11:39

    Bayern are the team to beat this year!

    • Reply posted by ChickenShawarma, today at 11:50

      ChickenShawarma replied:
      Bayern & Real Madrid look brilliant so far. Both play brilliant football and have a great balance of young players and veteran superstars.

  • Comment posted by zbambo, today at 11:50

    And who's playing Arsenal?

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 11:50

    Champions League?

    It isn't a league and it isn't just for champions.

    It should be renamed the Cash Cow Cup.

    • Reply posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 11:53

      LFCFAN_TX replied:
      This old chestnut gets trotted out more often than the "why are they covering baseball" comments.

  • Comment posted by U1234567890, today at 12:10

    So Man Utd were originally drawn against Villareal who they wernt supposed to be able to draw then when Atletico were drawn Man Utd wernt one of the options available to them despite still being available, UEFA completely bothched this draw and should have scrapped it and done the whole thing again from scratch.

    • Reply posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 12:17

      Gorton Road 19 replied:
      It didn’t matter who you were drawn against anyway, you’re clear favourites to win it now Ralfs at the wheel

  • Comment posted by Williammcbride, today at 11:38

    nice to see City, Chelsea & Liverpool all getting byes.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 11:45

      Eye_Said replied:
      ManC fan

      Liverpool had an extremely tough group. City had a difficult group. Chelsea had a fairly difficult group. United had a fairly straightforward group. Because of the difficult groups it was less likely that the English teams other than United would meet a tough side - as they couldn't meet teams they've already played.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 12:36

    I believe the FIA race director was involved in the draw!

