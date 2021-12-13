Champions League last 16 to be redrawn after 'technical problem'
Last updated on .From the section European Football
The Champions League last-16 draw will take place again at 14:00 GMT after a "technical problem" caused an error in the initial one.
Manchester United were initially drawn to face Villarreal but this was not possible because they had faced each other in the group stage.
Instead the La Liga side were paired with Manchester City, while United drew Paris St-Germain.
In a statement, Uefa said the draw had been "declared void".
More to follow.
Where's my popcorn?
A steward will trip over. Then, following a chat with the red bull manager, it will be next goal the winner, restart from the Liverpool penalty spot, and all Liverpool players will have to play in just their socks.
That is how red bull will win
They've dodged a bullet and got probably the easiest draw they could have!
Chelsea also dodged one!
Thank you for making sure that terrible team go out early.
Unless you are hoping to fluke your way to the final you'll play someone really good eventually so why not just get on with it?
Anyway, to be the best you got to beat the best!
Man Utd can't defend right now and PSG have possibly the best front 3 in Europe.
Likewise though, PSG can't defend and leak goals too.
Should be a goal fest.
Maguire vs Mbappe seems a mismatch though!
It'll be settled by Lingard.
It isn't a league and it isn't just for champions.
It should be renamed the Cash Cow Cup.