Sergio Aguero: Barcelona's former Man City striker set to announce retirement on Wednesday

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero has not played for Barcelona since October and has started only two matches for the club since joining in the summer

Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement on Wednesday less than six months after joining Barcelona, reports Guillem Balague.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and health problems since moving to Spain, making only five appearances for the Catalan side.

In his final game, on 30 October, he was substituted and taken to hospital after experiencing "chest discomfort".

Aguero finishes his career with 427 goals in 786 games.

A Premier League legend

While Aguero's time at Barcelona has not gone to plan, there can be no doubting his status as one of the foremost strikers of the 21st Century.

After starting out with Independiente in Argentina, he moved to Atletico Madrid, winning the Europa League in 2010 and scoring 101 goals in 234 appearances.

That record attracted the interest of an upwardly mobile Manchester City, who paid a reported £38m to bring him to Etihad Stadium. He would go on to become a club and Premier League legend during a 10-year spell in England.

Aguero left City in the summer having broken their all-time scoring record, with 260 goals in 390 games, including 16 hat-tricks.

He is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 184 goals, nine more than France and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187) have scored more in the competition.

But no-one has a better minutes-per-goal record than Aguero in the Premier League. He averaged a goal every 107.9 minutes. Of players who have scored more than 15 goals, Henry is next on the list with one every 121.8 minutes.

The Argentine is also responsible for arguably the Premier League's most iconic moment, scoring with virtually the last kick of the 2011-12 season to seal a victory over Queens Park Rangers that earned Manchester City a first top-flight title since 1968 and denied fierce rivals Manchester United by virtue of goal difference.

He would go on to win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups during his time in England.

A sad end with Barcelona

Aguero's great friendship with compatriot Lionel Messi meant a move to Barcelona was an attractive one after it became clear he would be allowed to leave Manchester City.

He had won over City boss Pep Guardiola, who initially had concerns about the striker's ability to fit into his style of play, but injuries limited Aguero's playing time during his final season at Etihad Stadium.

But the switch to Barcelona went badly from the start. The club's financial problems meant there were problems registering their new signings, including Aguero.

And those same issues led to the departure of Messi to Paris St-Germain.

When Aguero was eventually registered, he suffered a calf injury that kept him out until October.

He scored a 90th-minute consolation in his only El Clasico appearance against Real Madrid, on 24 October, and three days later made his first start for the club.

But his withdrawal against Alaves on 30 October was followed by a "cardiac exam" and Aguero said on social media he would follow doctors' advice in making a decision about his playing future.

He said he would take 90 days to assess his progress, with reports suggesting he had been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.external-link

But his decision, to be announced this week, has come sooner than expected.

His final contribution for Argentina came at the summer's Copa America, a substitute appearance in the quarter-final victory over Ecuador as La Albiceleste went on to win the trophy for the first time in 28 years.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 11:54

    One of the best ever Premier League strikers! Enjoy retirement Sergio!!

  • Comment posted by Nathan Y, today at 12:06

    Legendary striker in the PL, sad it ends like this.

    Also, bit disappointed with BBC, Balague and others that have announced this ahead of Sergio announcing it himself.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 12:25

      Simba replied:
      This is so very true. Why not let the guy go out on his terms. Very sad.

  • Comment posted by bojanlopez, today at 12:20

    Can he not have the respect to allow the man to announce it himself then?

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 12:00

    Really good striker. As good as he was he never moaned about money or showed off . Was very humble. Some never forget where they come from.

  • Comment posted by This comment has been removed, today at 11:59

    Right up there with the very, very best. Incredible player !!

  • Comment posted by NGM, today at 12:27

    This has nothing to do with clubs. Everyone should recognise truly great players, and this is certainly one of the best. Best of times for your retirement.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 12:15

    What a player, good luck for the future from a Liverpool fan 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 12:13

    Not a City fan but definitely a fan of Aguero, never seemed to be in the news, did his job, scored wonderful goals and a lot of them! Sad way for him to end his career but glad for him that he won something with his country this summer, that's a nice way to end it considering they hadn't won anything since 1993 (players like Zanetti, Riquelme didn't win an international trophy)

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:01

    One of the All time Greats. Had it not been for injuries during his PL career her would have got close to Shearers goals records.

    • Reply posted by MrFrost_39, today at 12:04

      MrFrost_39 replied:
      Yes but if it hadn’t been for 2 big injuries to Shearer he himself would have gotten 300+ PL goals.

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 12:04

    A sad end for a great goal-scorer, who impressed non-City supporters such as myself. I hope he enjoys a long and healthy retirement.

  • Comment posted by jave28, today at 12:33

    If this is true, why not just let him announce it? why do reports have to try and "break" the story first? Horrible enough for him, without it being reported before he's had a chance to make the annoucement.

    • Reply posted by molly, today at 12:57

      molly replied:
      The majority of stories that “leak” or “break” do so because it’s been agreed with the person themselves. In a case like this, it makes it easier for Aguero to confirm his retirement without engaging in an emotive conversation about his reasons or personal health issues

  • Comment posted by burning blue soul, today at 12:02

    he should have retired at City. sad end to his career, but the memories he has given the City fans, and the excitement for the premier league fans in general are to be celebrated.
    all the best for the future Kun, it's been emotional.

  • Comment posted by acesgerrard, today at 12:22

    Cant believe it
    Out of order
    Virtuoso player
    Indescribable loss to football
    Done exceptionally well for city

  • Comment posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 12:21

    Unplayable at his best and a class act, with many more years to give.

    Far too soon, but far better to be able to call it a day with your health intact, so that you can enjoy what you’ve earned with your family and friends, rather than when it’s too late.

  • Comment posted by jacks raging colon , today at 12:02

    Sad to see his career end like this after all that he has achieved.
    100% legend.

  • Comment posted by Bluemoon, today at 12:08

    As legends go Sergio is at the top……Agueroooooooooooooo 93.20 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 12:00

    Awesome player and one of the best to ever grace the PL.
    The Oils clearly believe he is irreplaceable as they have yet to try.

    • Reply posted by RedRose, today at 12:58

      RedRose replied:
      Nah, they just don't spend money to try and make a point to their rivals by buying players that City were interested in......Fred, McGuire, Sanchez.....need I go on?

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 11:59

    Great player for Arletivo and City but this sums up Barcelona as he was injury prone the last 2 seasons at City and at 32 Barca take him on. Imagine a peak Aguero in this City side now ⚽️⚽️⚽️

    • Reply posted by exxyeddie, today at 12:01

      exxyeddie replied:
      Atletico even!

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 12:36

    According to a few publications, Barcelona had vaccinated 99.9% of their playing staff. I wish you well Sergio.

    • Reply posted by IanEllingham, today at 12:41

      IanEllingham replied:
      99.9%? So you're suggesting they have 1000 playing staff?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:31

    Thank you Sergio for every great goal you scored for us.

    Absolute legend.

