Steven Schumacher has taken charge of two matches since being appointed as Plymouth manager on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his side are competitive enough to remain at the top end of League One after their 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Argyle were top last month but have not won any of their past five games.

In that time they have faced three of the top four as well as Milton Keynes Dons and Charlton, who are aiming for the play-off places.

"I feel confident in our team that we're more than a match for any of the top teams in this division," he said.

"So even though I'm disappointed that we've only taken one point from the two away games we're still positive and looking forward to the next one," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

The 37-year-old took over the Pilgrims last week after Ryan Lowe left to take up the vacant managerial role at Championship side Preston.

Schumacher, who had been Lowe's number two at both Argyle and Bury, says keeping the same playing ethos and coaching methods will be important for the club, who are now sixth in League One.

"Continuity's important. The players know me, they know the staff, they know how we work and what we want from our team, so continuity was massive.

"We'll make improvements and changes where as a team we feel we can get better, but the players have been great.

"It's been a tough week for them travel wise - Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday is hard, all away from home, and they could do with a little bit of a mental switch off now and prepare right for Charlton next week."