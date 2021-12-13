Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side have lost just one of their past seven league matches

Truro City manager Paul Wotton praised his "magnificent" side as they conceded a 95th-minute equaliser against top-of-the-table Farnborough Town.

Goals from Tyler Harvey and Euan Pollock had put City 2-0 up after 26 minutes, but Paul Hodges' penalty after an hour reduced the deficit.

Zac Hartley scored an own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Hampshire side went home with a point.

"We were magnificent, we just couldn't quite hang on at the end," said Wotton.

The draw sees Truro sit 14th in Southern League Premier South after eight wins and six losses in their 18 games.

"In the cold light of day, yes, we've got a point, but ultimately it's two points dropped," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Some of our play was outstanding, some of the individual performances were right up there with as good as we've played this season.

"We showed endeavour, we showed courage, we were brave on the ball, we were great for 95-and-a-half minutes.

"The boys are very low," Wotton added. "But I've said to them to try to get over this disappointment very quickly.

"Being disappointed is great. If you're not disappointed you shouldn't be doing it, but you've got to get over disappointment very, very quickly because no-one's going to feel sorry for us, no-one really cares other than people connected with Truro, and we have to go again."