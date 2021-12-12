Guernsey's former Northern Ireland Under-21 international Ryan-Zico Black made his 200th appearance for the club as a substitute at the age of 40 in the win

Guernsey FC ended an eight-game winless run in style as they crushed struggling Staines Town 6-2 at Footes Lane.

Goals from Kyle Smith and Jamie Dodd put Guernsey 2-0 up inside 10 minutes before Ross Allen's 18th-minute strike and a Charlton Gauvain goal saw them lead 4-0 10 minutes before the break.

Luis Fernandes replied for Staines to make it 4-1 at half-time.

But Liam Mahon and a first goal for Ben Acey increased the lead to 6-1 before Reece Cave's late consolation.

"I do believe this result has been coming," Guernsey manager Tony Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey. "Obviously the opposition weren't the strongest, however, you've got to put them to bed and we did that.

"In the first five minutes I thought we were exceptional, started really aggressively and really took the game to them and showed them what we were all about.

"The two disappointments were we should have had a lot more goals. No-one can deny that it should have been double figures and we conceded two sloppy goals, and those are the moments that we've been doing in games that have hurt us."

The victory saw Guernsey, who had lost their previous five games, climb off the bottom of Isthmian League South Central, with Staines replacing them at the foot of the table as the Green Lions went third-from-bottom.

"We've been on the back of a few hidings like Marlow, so it's nice to get some goals in there," Vance added.

"We are an attacking team and whilst we did score some goals we also missed a lot of chances today.

"The table doesn't matter at the moment. Psychologically it's not nice to wake up and see yourself bottom of the league, so we've put that to bed for a short moment, but it's no good if you don't continue with that momentum."