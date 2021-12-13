Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, the 46-year-old who left East Bengal in the Indian Super League by mutual consent in September, made contact with Hibernian over the weekend to express an interest in taking over from Jack Ross as head coach. (Daily Record) external-link

Neil Lennon, out of work since leaving Celtic in February and who is reportedly among the contenders to take over as Hibernian team boss, is "open" to a return to Easter Road, where the 50-year-old was manager for three years. (Daily Record) external-link

There is no substance to reports linking 22-year-old Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous with a £1m move to Russian Premier League club Krasnodar. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic have reached an agreement with Kawasaki Frontale to sign Reo Hatate, according to reports in Japan, with the 24-year-old, who can pay at left-back, in midfield or on the wing, free to finalise his move now that his present club's season finished with the J-League champions being knocked out of the Emperor's Cup at the semi-final stage on Sunday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has transferred across Major League Soccer to sign for New York Red Bulls from Inter Miami in a £1m deal. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Motherwell players and staff used 35 cars to get to Celtic Park for their Scottish Premiership game on Sunday amid confusion over new Scottish government rules over Covid-19 self-isolation. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi will face a race against time to be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian, but the Celtic forward should definitely be fit for the next Old Firm fixture at New Year, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic still do not know how serious James Forrest's injury will be after the winger pulled up 16 minutes into Sunday's 1-0 win over Motherwell, but it seems certain that Kyogo Furuhashi will miss the Scottish League Cup final next Sunday along with fellow striker Albian Ajeti and winger Jota. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link