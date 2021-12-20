Match ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Sheffield United continued their winning start to life under Paul Heckingbottom as Iliman Ndiaye's excellent solo goal gave them victory over stuttering Championship leaders Fulham.
Ndiaye broke from his own half before sliding an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards in the first attack of the game.
The hosts, who had drawn their previous four games, dominated possession but struggled to really threaten the Blades goal for most of the match.
Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic smashed an effort against the angle of the post and crossbar in time added on before Harry Wilson sent the rebound way off target as the visitors hung on for three points.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2Tete
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 69'minutes
- 6Reed
- 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 28CarvalhoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 61'minutes
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 4Odoi
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 23Bryan
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18FoderinghamBooked at 45mins
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19RobinsonBooked at 55mins
- 20BogleBooked at 85mins
- 16Norwood
- 24HourihaneSubstituted forFleckat 77'minutes
- 3Stevens
- 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forBergeat 45'minutes
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forOsbornat 78'minutes
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 4Fleck
- 8Berge
- 14Burke
- 15Freeman
- 23Osborn
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 17,308
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Post update
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Booking
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces Iliman Ndiaye.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Conor Hourihane.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle tries a through ball, but Iliman Ndiaye is caught offside.