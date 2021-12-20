Last updated on .From the section Championship

Iliman Ndiaye won it for the visitors with a fine solo goal

Sheffield United continued their winning start to life under Paul Heckingbottom as Iliman Ndiaye's excellent solo goal gave them victory over stuttering Championship leaders Fulham.

Ndiaye broke from his own half before sliding an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards in the first attack of the game.

The hosts, who had drawn their previous four games, dominated possession but struggled to really threaten the Blades goal for most of the match.

Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic smashed an effort against the angle of the post and crossbar in time added on before Harry Wilson sent the rebound way off target as the visitors hung on for three points.

