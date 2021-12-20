Championship
FulhamFulham0Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Fulham 0-1 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye's wonderful solo goal gives Blades victory

Iliman Ndiaye
Iliman Ndiaye won it for the visitors with a fine solo goal

Sheffield United continued their winning start to life under Paul Heckingbottom as Iliman Ndiaye's excellent solo goal gave them victory over stuttering Championship leaders Fulham.

Ndiaye broke from his own half before sliding an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards in the first attack of the game.

The hosts, who had drawn their previous four games, dominated possession but struggled to really threaten the Blades goal for most of the match.

Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic smashed an effort against the angle of the post and crossbar in time added on before Harry Wilson sent the rebound way off target as the visitors hung on for three points.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 69'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 61'minutes
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 4Odoi
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 23Bryan

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18FoderinghamBooked at 45mins
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 55mins
  • 20BogleBooked at 85mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 24HourihaneSubstituted forFleckat 77'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forBergeat 45'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forOsbornat 78'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 2Baldock
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 23Osborn
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
17,308

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

  6. Post update

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

  9. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  13. Booking

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces Iliman Ndiaye.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Conor Hourihane.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle tries a through ball, but Iliman Ndiaye is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 20th December 2021

