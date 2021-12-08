Championship
FulhamFulham19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Sheffield United

Match report to follow.

Monday 20th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth23127437201743
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom23118430171341
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Nottm Forest239773225734
8Coventry229762926334
9Middlesbrough239682523233
10Huddersfield239682827133
11Millwall227962424030
12Blackpool238692327-430
13Luton227873127429
14Sheff Utd218582828029
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
