Fulham v Sheffield United

FulhamFulham19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|18
|33
|45
|2
|Bournemouth
|23
|12
|7
|4
|37
|20
|17
|43
|3
|Blackburn
|23
|12
|6
|5
|41
|27
|14
|42
|4
|West Brom
|23
|11
|8
|4
|30
|17
|13
|41
|5
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|6
|35
|6
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|5
|35
|7
|Nottm Forest
|23
|9
|7
|7
|32
|25
|7
|34
|8
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|3
|34
|9
|Middlesbrough
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|23
|2
|33
|10
|Huddersfield
|23
|9
|6
|8
|28
|27
|1
|33
|11
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|0
|30
|12
|Blackpool
|23
|8
|6
|9
|23
|27
|-4
|30
|13
|Luton
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|4
|29
|14
|Sheff Utd
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|0
|29
|15
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|16
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|17
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|-8
|27
|18
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|26
|35
|-9
|27
|19
|Hull
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|20
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|-14
|22
|21
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|-7
|21
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|-24
|19
|23
|Barnsley
|23
|2
|8
|13
|15
|34
|-19
|14
|24
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|-3
|4
