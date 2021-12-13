Norwich manager Dean Smith is up against some familiar faces on Tuesday but can he beat his former club Aston Villa, just five weeks after they sacked him?

"Smith has done well since taking over at Norwich," said BBC Sport fotball expert Mark Lawrenson. "He's got a reaction from the players, and got an improvement out of the team.

"They were quite passive at the start of the season but they are much more 'in your face' now and they look like they have got a goal or two in them, which they didn't before he arrived. I think Villa are in for a tricky night."

Norwich have played five games under Smith and have won one, drawn two and lost two, leaving them three points adrift of fourth-bottom Watford

TUESDAY

Brentford v Man Utd (19:30 BST)

Brentford will be on a high after the way they came back so late to beat Watford at home on Friday night and they will be relishing the chance to take on one of the big boys at their place.

Manchester United won at the weekend too, but I felt they were very fortunate to get anything at all at bottom side Norwich and that performance has probably given United's interim manager Ralph Rangnick a better understanding of the job in hand.

It will be interesting to see what team Rangnick goes with here - and whether his selection will be restricted by the positive tests for Covid that have hit his squad.

I have gone with a United win, but for that to happen they will have to play a lot better than they did at Carrow Road, especially defensively.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Norwich v Aston Villa (19:45 BST)

Norwich are another team who have been affected by players testing positive for Covid, and they have a few injury problems too, but I was still impressed with the way they played against Manchester United.

The outcome of this game could come down to how much each team has got left in the tank, because Aston Villa's players also put in a huge effort in their narrow defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

It is going to be close, but I am going with a home win. I am sure Canaries boss Dean Smith would love to beat Villa after the way his three-year spell there ended, but the reason I am backing Norwich is just down to the way they have improved since he took charge there last month.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Man City v Leeds (20:00 BST)

Leeds took four points off Manchester City last season and beat them at Etihad Stadium, but I don't see Marcelo Bielsa's side repeating that feat this time around.

Yes, Leeds put in a very decent performance against Chelsea on Saturday and must feel a bit robbed to have lost out to a last-gasp penalty at Stamford Bridge.

But they don't seem to be able to string together two good displays at the moment and I can't see them pushing City as close.

City were frustrated by Wolves for long periods on Saturday but Leeds are not a team that will go there and play as defensively that. They will be more open, and City will find a way through.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

WEDNESDAY

Brighton v Wolves (19:30 BST)

Wolves have not won any of their past four games, while Brighton's wait for three points has gone on even longer - 10 matches, stretching back to 19 September.

It is the Seagulls I am going with here, though.

Both sides have averaged less than a goal a game this season and they usually don't concede many either, but I just wonder if they might both go for it a little bit more here, and throw more men forward, because they think this game is winnable.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Burnley v Watford (19:30 BST)

I didn't think Burnley had to work too hard for their point against West Ham on Sunday and their keeper Nick Pope did not have to make too many saves - it was just the ones he did make were excellent.

Burnley's problem is that they keep on drawing - they have still only won one of their first 15 league games this season - but I think they will get a victory this time.

If they do win, Sean Dyche's team go above Watford and climb out of the relegation zone. That should be incentive enough, and they are definitely capable of getting a positive result because the Hornets have got problems defensively.

Watford's late collapse at Brentford means they have now lost four matches in a row, and they keep on leaking goals.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Southampton (19:30 BST)

Southampton are on a bad run of results but I was still expecting more of a fight from them than we saw in their defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

Until last weekend, Crystal Palace had hit a bit of a sticky patch too but they played well against Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday and I think they will have a real go at Saints there too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal v West Ham (20:00 BST)

Arsenal don't seem to have the same problems at Emirates Stadium as they do on the road - along with Manchester City, their home form is the joint best in the Premier League with six wins, a draw and a defeat so far.

I have a feeling the Gunners will get another victory here because, as good as West Ham have been, they are just starting to look a little bit leggy.

The Hammers were nowhere near their best in their draw at Burnley on Sunday and, although they are still fourth, they have only won one of their past five games.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

THURSDAY

Leicester v Tottenham (19:30 BST)

Leicester are very difficult to predict at the moment because every time it looks as if they have got their spark back, they chuck in a poor performance.

This time, though, I think they will follow up their convincing win over Newcastle with another three points.

That's assuming this game takes place, of course. Tottenham's game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because a number of positive Covid-19 cases among the Spurs squad.

We don't know who was affected, or how many players are still out, but if they are at less than full strength, then that will obviously favour the Foxes.

Leicester have had their own issues with illness and injury but they rested Jamie Vardy at the weekend, so he will be fresh for this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea v Everton (19:45 BST)

Rafael Benitez is back at another of his former clubs but he will not expect a warm welcome at Stamford Bridge - and I can't see him picking up any points either.

The very least you usually expect from a Benitez side is that they are solid at the back but, defensively, Everton have been poor of late and it is hard to see them keeping Chelsea quiet.

Chelsea have not been at their best at either end recently, but they should still have too much for the Toffees, who have lost four away games on the trot going into this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00 BST)

When you consider Liverpool's attacking power and think about Newcastle's weakness at the back, then there is only going to be one outcome, really.

We saw again in their heavy defeat against Leicester what a big job Magpies manager Eddie Howe has has on his hands to keep them up, and I can't see them getting a result here that will help them out much there.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

