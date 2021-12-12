Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 12 December
Port Talbot 1-2 Aberystwyth Town
Barry Town 3-0 Pontypridd Town
Cardiff City 1-4 Cardiff Met
Swansea City 3-1 The New Saints
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 12 December
Port Talbot 1-2 Aberystwyth Town
Barry Town 3-0 Pontypridd Town
Cardiff City 1-4 Cardiff Met
Swansea City 3-1 The New Saints
Laugh and cringe your way through all episodes of The Office on BBC iPlayer now
How one traumatic night out at a bar in Glasgow turned Michael Byrne's life into a terror