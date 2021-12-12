Non-league game at Tamworth abandoned at half-time over alleged racist abuse
Tamworth's Southern League Premier Central Division game versus Biggleswade Town on Saturday was abandoned at half-time due to alleged racist abuse.
Biggleswade refused to re-appear for the second half of the seventh-tier match, with Tamworth leading 1-0.
The visitors will hold discussions this week before making a full statement.
In a statement, Tamworth said they were "disappointed" the match was abandoned, and promised to investigate.