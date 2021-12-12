Last updated on .From the section Championship

QPR, fifth in the Championship, will play their fixture against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane at a later date

Sheffield United's Championship match with QPR, scheduled for Monday evening, has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the west London club.

QPR announced external-link that they had a "number of positive tests" amongst their players and staff and had "insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture".

The circumstances around the decision will be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

The Bramall Lane fixture will now be rearranged for a later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update supporters with further information as soon as it is available," QPR added in a statement.

QPR are currently fifth in the Championship, while the Blades, unbeaten under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, are 13th.